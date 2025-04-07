France-based Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has sadly lost his father on Monday, April 7, 2025

The AS Monaco defender missed the French Ligue 1 game against Stade de Brestois on Saturday in France

The late father of the Black Stars centre-back is expected to be laid to rest on the same per the Islamic funeral rites

Ghana and AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu's father has sadly passed away in Kumasi.

The father of the footballer, who is known as Abdul Karim, reported died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Monday morning.

Mr Karim was taken to the hospital ill and sadly passed away in the early hours of April 7, 2025.

Kumasi-based journalist, Abdul Wadudu Osman shared the unfortunate news on social media as he expressed condolences to the footballer.

He posted on X:

Ghanaian and Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu has lost his father, Abdul Karim, who passed away at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital this morning. My thoughts are with Salisu and his family during these difficult times.

The player, who looks to be mourning gave a hint of the news after clearing all his posts from social media.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the father of the footballer will be buried within the day or on Tuesday due to Islamic customs.

However, it is unclear if Salisu will return to the country for the funeral rites.

Salisu had returned to France a fortnight ago after helping the Black Stars to back-to-back wins in the World Cup qualifiers.

He was part of Monaco's team for the game against Brest on Saturday but was an unused substitute.

Monaco boss disappointed after Brest defeat

AS Monaco manager Adi Hutter expressed disappointment after the defeat to Stade Brest, insisting the team deserved at least a point at Stade Francis Le Ble.

With Salisu on the bench, Hutter started youngster Christian Mawissa alongside the experienced Thilo Kehrer.

He said, as quoted by the club's website:

"We saw two different halves. The first 15 minutes were good before Brest took control. We knew their very powerful style of play, especially on second balls. In the second half, we were the better team on the pitch.

"I have a lot of respect for this team, whom I congratulate after this victory. We’re disappointed because we wanted to come away with a draw. We weren’t good enough tonight, and we can’t be happy with the result."

