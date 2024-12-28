The Black Galaxies of Ghana crashed out of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after losing to Nigeria

A first-half goal blitz from the Super Eagles B team proved to be the undoing of the Galaxies, who looked disjointed in the second leg

This will be the second time Ghana has failed to qualify for a major competition this year after missing out on next year's AFCON

Ghanaian football fans flooded social media with discontent after the Black Galaxies suffered a devastating loss to Nigeria in the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The defeat dashed Ghana's hopes of securing back-to-back participation in the competition after losing 3-1 to their bitterest rivals from West Africa.

The Black Galaxies suffered a humbling 3-1 loss to Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in the second leg of their CHAN qualifier. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Ghana disgraced by Nigeria in Uyo

Under the guidance of former Black Stars assistant coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani, the Galaxies faced a torrid evening in Uyo.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg, the second encounter quickly turned disastrous for Ghana.

The Super Eagles B team broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Ismail Sadiq exploited a defensive lapse to fire home.

Barely three minutes later, a poorly executed clearance from a corner allowed Nigerian captain Nduka Junior to double the lead.

Matters worsened for Ghana as another defensive mishap gifted Saviour Isaac the opportunity to round goalkeeper Benjamin Asamre and slot home Nigeria's third goal, Myjoyonline reports.

By halftime, the Galaxies were staring at an insurmountable deficit.

Although Didi's troops managed to claw back a consolation goal in the second half, it was too little, too late.

The game ended 3-1 on aggregate, leaving the team and their supporters to lament another missed opportunity.

Ghanaian fans outrage

The defeat triggered a storm of criticism on X (formerly Twitter), with fans directing their frustrations at the team and its leadership.

@kofid_22 vented:

"Animguasefoɔ. Sack that Didi before disembarking at Kotoka. 🤮"

@oseimickey sarcastically inquired:

"So you are out?"

@amoasi_ekow expressed disappointment:

"It’s an embarrassment watching the Black Galaxies against Nigeria. Didi Dramani has disappointed himself and the entire country."

@ini_JahSon criticised the administration:

"It Sad..Ghana Black Galaxies just lost to Nigeria. Under G.F.A. Boss Kurt nothing seems to be working for Ghana football. Kurt must learn from the Egyptian F.A. boss who resigned. Is Ghana football your personal property 🙄😡."

Ghana football in reverse gear

This marks the second major setback for Ghanaian football in 2024.

Earlier in the year, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, compounding the frustrations of a nation passionate about its football heritage.

As fans continue to voice their dissatisfaction, the Ghana Football Association faces mounting pressure to address the decline and rebuild the nation's football fortunes.

