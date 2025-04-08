Spendilove has cleared the air on an alleged beef between herself and Kyekyeku following some comments her mother passed about him in an interview

The actress's mother backed Tracey over Kyekyeku in an interview after Tracey came out to accuse the actor of being ungrateful

According to Spendilove, her mother did not say anything wrong in the interview, and she added that Kyekyeku himself did not have a problem with her mother's words

Ghanaian actress Spendilove Aboagye has addressed rumours of a fallout between herself and fellow actor Kyekyeku after comments made by her mother in a recent interview.

Spendilove’s mother publicly shared her disappointment in Kyekyeku, saying she was unhappy with his refusal to work on her daughter’s skit projects.

According to her, Kyekyeku used to be close with Spendilove, so she expected him to support her career. Instead, she claimed he had distanced himself, which left her feeling hurt. She said this while addressing a misunderstanding between Tracey Boakye regarding a similar issue.

Tracey Boakye had called out Kyekyeku, accusing him of refusing to feature in her films despite helping him early in his career.

She said she gave him $2,000 some years ago when he visited her at home, but now that he is successful, he avoids working with her. Tracey’s frustration was over what she described as a lack of appreciation from Kyekyeku.

Following her mother’s viral comments, Spendilove has come out to set the record straight. She explained that her mother did not say anything wrong and was simply expressing her personal opinion. She added that Kyekyeku himself does not have a problem with her mother’s remarks, and there is no tension between them.

Spendilove's comments on Kyekyeku stir reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

franciscaotoo6223 commented:

"The lady wearing green nu he’s asking what has ur curves done for u n u saying it has rented a house for u whiles they’re buying houses for others 💔ahh."

abieric419 wrote:

"Papa J ...tell spendy I want to name my baby girl after here.❤ Please tell her...she is very good and I love her smile."

HistoryandCultureTV said:

"This papa J guy he fool oo. I like his way of interviewing, though; you need to be mature and smart before you allow yourself to be interviewed."

georgenabay6938 said:

"Papa j always wants to stir internal beef 😂😂.. but regardless, he understands his craft very well. He is doing a good job."

sharonasmah358 commented:

"Spendi is looking so beautiful 😍. Make-up on point. So nice."

Kyekyeku works with Lil Win

Kyekyeku recently collaborated with Lil Win on a recent project, and the collaboration excited many Kumawood fanatics.

YEN.com.gh reported that it was the first time the two were working together. Videos of behind-the-scenes of the shoot went viral on social media.

In the videos, Kyekyeku and Lil Win could be seen having a hilarious exchange while drapped in funny outfits.

