Diana Asamoah and her husband, in a video, were spotted on the premises of a huge mansion as they began life as a married couple

The actress and skitmaker beamed with a smile as she and her friend engaged in a friendly banter

The video of Diana Asamoah and her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, bonding on their honeymoon garnered reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kumawood actress and skitmaker Diana Asamoah and her new husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, caught attention on social media after a video of them from their honeymoon surfaced.

Diana Asamoah bonds with her new husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, on their honeymoon after their wedding. Photo source: @my_lady88 and @nahbaffdotcom

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video shared by a close friend of Diana, the actress and her husband were spotted on the premises of a huge mansion as they began life as a married couple.

Diana Asamoah and Solomon Agyei Sefa, who appeared to be shy of being captured on camera, made their way inside one of the rooms in the mansion's compound while the actress' friend recorded them.

The skitmaker, sporting a green short-sleeved shirt with shorts and home slippers, beamed with a smile as she and her friend engaged in a friendly banter after the latter praised her and her new husband for becoming the latest married couple in town.

Diana Asamoah, who gained popularity for playing the role of Opoku Bilson's "sugar mummy" in their skits, and Solomon Agyei Sefa tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Many popular Kumawood actors and content creators, including Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Vanessa Nicole, Kwaku Manu, Papa Kumasi, Kyekyeku, 39/40, Opoku Bilson, Aboske, Company, Awurama, Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba and others attended the plush wedding ceremony.

Diana Asamoah with her husband Solomon Agyei Sefa during their traditional wedding ceremony. Photo source: @nahbaffdotcom

Source: TikTok

Diana Asamoah and Solomon Agyei Sefa also held a wedding reception at the Greenwood Event Centre at Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi, after their traditional wedding.

At the wedding reception, Opoku Bilson sparked laughter among the attendees after he playfully slumped and shed tears after seeing his on-screen "sugar mummy" wed another man in his presence.

The news of Diana Asamoah and Solomon Agyei Sefa's wedding came as a surprise to many Ghanaians, who thought the actress and Opoku Bilson were in a romantic relationship.

While the two had always been known to be on-screen partners, Asamoah, in an interview on Fakye TV, claimed to be in a serious love affair with Bilson.

In a recent interview with famous media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, Opoku Bilson denied Diana Asamoah's claims about them being in a serious relationship.

Below is the video of Diana Asamoah and her new husband on their honeymoon:

Diana Asamoah and husband's honeymoon stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Babyblinks said:

"Opoku don't gooooo has turn mommy don't goooooo turn 🤣🤣🤣🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰. Opoku come I dey for you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Angel N commented:

"Congratulations sis🎂🎉🍾."

Babyblinks wrote:

"Mummy don't goooooo!🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Benny commented:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣my uncle is shy ooooooo🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭."

Diana Asamoah's adult son surfaces after wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah's son surfaced after her wedding in a video on social media.

In the video, the young man opened up about his relationship with the actress and skitmaker and shared some childhood stories.

The video of Diana Asamoah's adult son garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh