Arne Slot has lauded Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of Liverpool's game against West Ham

The Liverpool manager believes the Ghana international will be key for West Ham in the game on Sunday

Kudus, who recently ended his five-game ban, has scored three times for the Hammers in the Premier League this season

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has warned his players against Mohammed Kudus' threat ahead of the game against West Ham United.

The Ghana international has been a key player for the Hammers since joining them from Ajax in the summer of 2023.

Slot faced the Ghanaian during his time in the Dutch Eredivisie and with Feyenoord.

The Reds, who are top of the English Premier League table, travel to London on Sunday to face a resurging West Ham United side.

Kudus has been pivotal in West Ham's recent run of form, scoring and delivering an assist in their last three matches.

"I think he's a good player, that's for sure. Everybody sees this," Slot said during his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"He can play multiple positions. I think he played here for Ajax against Liverpool as a nine as well. He's a big threat for them."

The Black Stars' attacking midfielder has contributed three goals in 13 matches this season for the Hammers.

Kudus won two Eredivisie titles a Ajax before moving to England, per Transfermarkt.

Liverpool interested in Mohammed Kudus

The game between Liverpool and West Ham United will not only be a very important match but also an audition for Kudus.

Kudus has been reported to be on the radar of the Reds, with Liverpool looking at the Ghanaian as a long-term replacement for the ageing Mohamed Salah.

Although other suitors are also monitoring the former Ajax star, Liverpool is keen on making a move in January.

Kudus scores in Brighton draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus netted his third goal of the season to earn West Ham a vital point against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The West Ham United star headed home from a save from the Brighton goalkeeper to cancel an early second-half lead from the visitors.

