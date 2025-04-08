Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has received a GH¢230,000 Grant from the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre

The founder of the Kinky Matters beauty brand competed with over ten business owners in Ghana

The CEO of Ghana Makeup Awards and other social media have congratulated Lydia Forson on her latest achievement

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has been awarded up to CAD 21,300 in grant funding, generously supported by Canada’s International Development, Global Affairs Canada.

The founder and chief executive officer of Ghanaian hair product Kinky Matters participated in the Ghana Centre Innovation Centre Incubator Cohort 10 Grant Pitch with other inspiring business owners.

Lydia Forson receives GH¢230,000 from Ghana Climate Innovation Centre. Photo credit: @lydiaforson.

In an Instagram post, the talented actress and hardworking businesswoman, Lydia Forson, disclosed that she has been awarded after a tough competition.

The entrepreneurs demonstrated innovative concepts in waste management, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable energy, and other fields to promote economic expansion and create a more environmentally friendly future.

"I’m excited to share that I’ve been awarded a transformative grant from Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) as part of Cohort 10—a program that champions sustainable businesses with unwavering support and invaluable resources."

"@kinkymatters is very close to my heart, and this experience has been truly life-changing. The rigorous selection and pitching process pushed me to refine my vision, sharpen my strategy, and truly understand the impact of my work. This is more than just a grant to scale up my business; it’s an opportunity to share our story with even more people, create more opportunities for the local women we source from, and continue our mission of blending tradition with innovation."

"Through the guidance and expertise of GCIC, I’ve gained critical insights and the essential tools to grow—not just as an entrepreneur, but as a changemaker. The impact of this program on both my personal and professional development has been profound, and I am truly grateful."

"Thank you, @ghanacic and Cohort 10, for empowering sustainable entrepreneurship and fostering a community that drives positive change. Here’s to reaching new heights together!."

Lydia Forson talks about winning the GH¢230,000 grant

Lydia Forson spoke about how the grant will help her to scale up to meet international demands and acquire more raw materials from local suppliers.

The video of Lydia Forson talking about her business is below:

Lydia Forson travels to China after receiving a grant

Lydia Forson went on a business trip to China to meet with suppliers after receiving GH¢230,000 Grant from Ghana Climate Innovation Centre

The video of Lydia Forson's trip to China after receiving GH¢230,000 Grant from Ghana Climate Innovation Centre is below:

BBC interviews Lydia Forson about US tariffs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson, who was featured on the BBC World Service.

The beauty entrepreneur spoke about how the new tariffs imposed by Donald Trump will affect businesses in Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on Lydia Forson's post that she shared on Instagram about her recent interview.

