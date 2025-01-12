Hearts of Oak cruise into MTN FA Cup Round of 16 after beating Home Stars

Hearts of Oak delivered a commanding performance to secure a 3-0 victory over Home Stars FC in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The Phobians, determined to keep their title hopes alive, were clinical in front of goal, ensuring a comfortable progression to the next stage of the competition.

Mawuli Wayo opened the scoring with a composed finish, setting the tone for a dominant display. Enoch Asubonteng doubled the lead with a well-taken goal, giving Hearts a comfortable advantage going into halftime.

Asamoah Boateng put the result beyond doubt in the second half, capping off an impressive performance with the third goal.

The victory reflects Hearts’ growing confidence in the competition as they set their sights on adding another FA Cup trophy to their collection.

However, tougher challenges await as the tournament progresses, with the Phobians expected to face more formidable opponents in the next round.

With their attacking form and solid teamwork, Hearts of Oak look well-prepared to contend for the title, aiming to bring more glory to their passionate supporters.

Source: YEN.com.gh