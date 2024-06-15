A video of French player Kylian Mbappe speaking fluent English in an interview has gone viral on social media

The renowned player was speaking about his journey and future aspirations, during which he expressed his optimism to lead his team to emulate France's 2018 World Cup success

Many netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

French player Kylian Mbappe has left fans in awe after a video of him speaking impeccable English surfaced online.

The renowned player was captured fluently expressing himself in English during an interview with CNN ahead of Euro 2024.

He left many fans wondering if he was actually French.

Mbappe speaks about his aspirations

During his interaction with CNN's Amanda Davies, Kylian Mbappe opened up about his journey and future aspirations.

The 25-year-old star, ready to captain the French national team for the first time, was excited about his new role.

Thus, he is preparing for the upcoming tournament in Germany, hoping to repeat France's 2018 World Cup success.

Mbappe further expressed his eagerness to add another title to France’s legacy.

Netizens shocked by Mbappe's impeccable English

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comments section to express their views.

@KayLFC05 wrote:

"Speaks better English than Palmer and Kane."

@NVSEvade wrote:

"His English is really good."

@FPLFalse9 wrote:

"Did NOT expect him to sound like that."

@ABkanand wrote:

"Did Drake do the dubbing of this video?"

@holardamolar wrote:

"Never knew his English was this good."

Mbappe officially announces PSG exit as free agent

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) talisman Kylian Mbappe announced his intention to depart the club in the summer. Mbappe, whose contract expires in the summer, has informed the French champions of his choice.

Reports have confirmed that the top hierarchy at PSG, like Nasser Al Khelafi, is aware of the situation.

Mbappe is expected to leave the club as a free agent, fueling his rumoured move to European and Spanish giant Real Madrid.

