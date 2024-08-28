Cristiano Ronaldo notched a scorching free-kick as Al-Nassr returned to winning ways in the Saudi League

His free-kick strike takes his career tally to a staggering 899 goals, just one shy of clocking the 900 mark

Meanwhile, he is set to be honoured by UEFA for his unparalleled feats in the Champions League

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the hands of time to score an exquisite free-kick to guide Al-Nassr to their first victory of the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season.

Ronaldo, who had scored in Al-Nassr's 1-1 draw against Al Raed, continued from where he left off from match day one.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits the 'I am here' celebration after scoring a stunning free-kick against Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/X.

Source: Twitter

The Portuguese maestro had been the subject of online mockery due to his recent struggles with set pieces. However, on Tuesday night, he silenced his critics in style.

Ronaldo's superb free-kick spurs Al-Nassr to victory

Just before halftime, he delivered a perfectly curled effort from outside the box, doubling Al-Nassr's lead after setting up Anderson Talisca's opener earlier in the match, per Sportskeeda.

The Knights of Najd didn't stop there.

Further top-quality strikes from Marcelo Brozovic and Talisca ensured a comprehensive 4-1 win over Al Feiha, marking their first triumph of the season.

Ronaldo reacts after stunning free-kick

Ronaldo and his teammates would hope the statement win against Al Feiha will be the catalyst for a string of positive results as they aim to dethrone city rivals Al-Hilal as Saudi champions this term.

Following the game, Ronaldo shared his excitement on social media, posting,

"This is only the beginning! 🔥 Let's go, Al-Nassr," on his X page.

What's next for Ronaldo?

With the international break looming, Ronaldo will have to wait until September 13 for Al-Nassr's next league clash against Al Ahli.

However, before returning to club action, he will be keen to carry his impressive form into international duty with Portugal, as they face Croatia and Scotland in the UEFA Nations League on September 5 and 8, respectively, Goal reports.

Ronaldo to be honoured by UEFA

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to receive a prestigious award from UEFA, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to European football.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will present Ronaldo with the honour during the 2024/25 Champions League draw, which will inaugurate the 36-team league phase on Thursday, August 29.

Source: YEN.com.gh