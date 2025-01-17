Coaches and footballers often cross paths, meeting each other in different clubs

This makes it easier for the families of the coaches to get close to the footballers

YEN looks at six footballers who have dated their coach’s daughter

For certain footballers, finding a partner who comprehends the intricacies of their profession can be challenging.

Consequently, some have chosen to seek romantic connections with individuals who have grown up within the footballing world – often dating the daughters of footballing icons.

Naturally, not all of these relationships have unfolded smoothly, sparking intense speculation about discussions between the player and the legend.

However, some couples have managed to withstand the scrutiny and are still together today.

YEN.com.gh delves into the lives of six stars who are dating the daughters of renowned players...

Footballers who dated legends' daughter

Ronaldinho

It was reported that Ronaldinho, the iconic figure of Brazil, was romantically involved with Lindsay Rijkaard, the daughter of former Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard, during his tenure at the Catalan giants.

This alleged relationship purportedly occurred while Ronaldinho was playing under Rijkaard's management, spanning from 2003 to 2008.

Despite the romantic involvement, there seemed to be no negative impact on the relationship between the player and coach. Ronaldinho later mentioned to GQ:

"It was brilliant. He [Rijkaard] was the best coach I ever had and also he’s a good mate."

Sergio Aguero

In 2008, Diego Maradona connected his daughter, Gianinna, with Sergio Aguero. Their chemistry was immediate, leading to the birth of their son, Benjamin.

However, their relationship didn't withstand the test of time, and they parted ways in 2012, with Aguero's lifestyle being blamed for the split. Despite this, Gianinna was relatively forgiving when announcing the divorce.

In contrast, Maradona was notably more furious than his daughter, publicly criticizing Aguero and expressing regret forever knowing his name.

Dele Alli

Donny van de Beek has been in a committed relationship with Estelle Bergkamp, the daughter of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp.

They first crossed paths in Amsterdam in 2019 and immediately connected, leading Estelle to relocate to England with him the following season after his move from Ajax to Manchester United.

Their family grew last year with the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Lomee, who proudly carries the Van de Beek name.

Nicklas Bendtner

Nicklas Bendtner, a former cult hero at Arsenal, once took a significant risk by dating Steve Bruce's daughter.

Their initial encounter took place at a charity event while Bendtner was on loan at Birmingham City, where he approached her after some encouragement from his teammates.

Despite it not being part of his original intentions, Bendtner found himself deeply infatuated with her, leading to a relationship that eventually ended in 2008.

Ferran Torres

It's rumoured that Barcelona winger Ferran Torres is dating the daughter of former Spain coach Luis Enrique, who selected him for last year's World Cup squad in Qatar.

The relationship between Torres and Sira Martinez is thought to have begun in late 2021 and seems to be continuing strongly, despite Enrique no longer being Torres' manager after leaving the Spanish national team at the end of last year.

Torres apparently affirmed the relationship on Instagram by extending congratulations to Sira Martinez after her victory at the CSN2* Polo Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, a post she subsequently shared on her personal Instagram page.

Alvaro Vasquez

Alvaro Vazquez, the Spanish striker, might not be a household name, especially considering his brief spell of 12 appearances for Swansea during his time in England.

However, he holds recognition in the Hierro household. Vazquez was romantically involved with Claudia Hierro, the daughter of Spanish icon Fernando Hierro, for several years before their split in 2017, after which they went their separate paths.

Source: AFP