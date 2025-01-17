David Moyes has opened up on Everton FC's pursuit of Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah in the January transfer window

The Ghana international is reportedly in talks with the English Premier League side over a potential move

Olympique Lyonnais are ready to let the winger leave fur to the club's financial situation which has left them provisionally suspended

Everton manager David Moyes has disclosed that the club is working on getting Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah in the January transfer window.

The Black Stars forward has been linked with a move to the Toffees, but a change in management delayed the transfer.

Everton manager David Moyes confirms interest in Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah.

However, the Merseyside outfit are back in the market for the forward as they strengthen their squad for the rest of the campaign.

“He’s a player that I know we’ve been looking at, but I couldn’t say for sure that it’s done or even underway unless there’s something happening that I’m unaware of. We’re considering several players, and Ernest Nuamah is one of them. Hopefully, we can make some signings before the window closes," he said at the pre-match presser for the game against Tottenham on Sunday.

According to RMC in France, the English club have agreed to a 20 million Euro transfer of the 21-year-old, and the player is set to conclude personal terms.

Nuamah moved to France in the summer of 2023, initially on a loan deal from Belgian club RWD Molenbeck, before making the move a permanent one in August 2024.

However, his second season at Olympique Lyonnais has been slowed by the uncertainty surrounding his future. He was close to joining Fulham in the summer but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

Moyes to work with another Ghanaian

Should the move be completed, Moyes will be working with another Ghanaian player following the success with Mohammed Kudus.

Interestingly, Kudus and Nuamah all came through the same academy, the Right to Dream Academy. Both were transferred to FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark to continue their development before making subsequent moves.

Under the Scottish trainer, Kudus excelled in his first campaign as he easily slotted into the team, scoring 14 goals across all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign.

With similar profiles, Nuamah could succeed under the former Manchester United manager, who admitted Everton needs more players.

"We're looking really closely, like everybody else, but I think the hardest thing when you drop into a club a week-and-a-half into the transfer window is you're trying to catch up with what the club can do, what we need, and trying to work out yourself a little bit as well. But we're getting there and trying to get things in place that if we can do some business we will if possible," said Moyes, as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

Why Nuamah's move has delayed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana striker Ernest Nuamah is reportedly keen on a move to England to join Premier League side Everton in the winter transfer window.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been strongly linked with the Merseyside outfit since the window opened.

However, no official bid has been made by the Toffees, who are reported to have held talks with the Olympique Lyonnais attacker.

