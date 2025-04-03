Football fans, especially supporters of Hearts of Oak, have expressed frustration over Benjamin Asare's absence

The 32-year-old was missing in action as the Phobians fell to a narrow defeat to Nations FC on Thursday, April 3

While the cause of Asare's absence is not known yet, many have propounded numerous theories

Accra Hearts of Oak supporters were left frustrated after Benjamin Asare was excluded from the matchday squad in their Ghana Premier League clash against Nations FC.

The experienced shot-stopper, a pillar between the posts for the Phobians, was nowhere to be seen at the Tuba Astro Turf during their matchday 24 fixture on Thursday afternoon.

The club has yet to issue an official statement explaining his absence, leaving fans speculating over the reasons behind it.

Without Asare commanding the backline, Hearts of Oak suffered a third defeat in four outings, further denting their title aspirations.

A stunning half-volley from Razak Simpson in the 65th minute settled the contest, ensuring the visitors walked away with all three points.

While the spectacular nature of Simpson’s long-range effort meant even top-tier goalkeepers might have struggled to stop it, Asare’s absence only intensified the concerns.

Many supporters took to social media to express their displeasure, questioning why their first-choice goalkeeper was missing from such a crucial encounter.

Fans react to Benjamin Asare's absence in Hearts of Oak's defeat

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions from agitated supporters:

@amostet73554815 alleged:

"The evil men in the team have started again."

@opankag42457297 drew comparisons with their rivals:

"You see what our clubs have been doing? This is exactly what Kotoko did to the other Asare."

@QuakuAde found it unusual:

"This is strange... Benjamin Asare didn't make the matchday squad."

@enchilso simply asked:

"Where is Benjamin Asare?"

A bemused fan, @Phooobiaa, added:

"Is Benjamin Asare injured?"

Benjamin Asare’s rising influence at Hearts of Oak

The 33-year-old has been a revelation for the Phobians after joining from Great Olympics this season, quickly winning over fans with his assured performances.

His commanding presence and ability to keep opponents at bay have been crucial in securing 12 clean sheets in 19 games this season, per statistics from Mohammed Shaban.

His exceptional form earned him a Black Stars call-up for the recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where he repaid Otto Addo’s faith with back-to-back shutouts.

Asare kept a clean sheet against Chad in a dominant 5-0 victory before repeating the feat against Madagascar in a 3-0 win that propelled Ghana to the top of Group I, as noted by Graphic Sports.

What’s next for Benjamin Asare and Hearts of Oak?

With fans eagerly awaiting an official explanation regarding Asare’s absence, the club must now shift focus to their upcoming fixture against Medeama SC on Sunday, April 6.

Facing a side known for their fluidity and attacking intent, Hearts will need a strong response to avoid further setbacks in their title chase.

Benjamin Asare sends subtle warning to foreign-based players

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Benjamin Asare’s subtle warning to foreign-based players.

The 32-year-old asserted that locally-based footballers deserve equal opportunities following his standout performance with the Black Stars.

