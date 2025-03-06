The Chad provisional squad to face Ghana includes 3 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 11 midfielders, and 7 attackers

Chad are the weakest side in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group I with 4 losses in 4 games

The Black Stars' call-up is expected to be announced by head coach Otto Addo in the coming days

Chad’s national football team has officially announced its 30-man provisional squad ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Set to take place on March 21 in Accra, the clash marks an important milestone for Chad, who are eager to upset the Black Stars in a match that could significantly impact their qualification hopes, with new Chad Football Federation president, Tahir Hassan, promising to transform their football.

Chad national football team was disqualified from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by CAF. Image credit: Afrikimages/imago image

Source: Facebook

Despite being rooted at the bottom of Group I in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with no points from four matches, Chad’s squad announcement reveals the team’s determination to turn their fortunes around. The team has struggled so far, suffering losses to Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, and Comoros, but their resolve to defy expectations and challenge Ghana at home remains undeterred.

Tahir Zakaria's 30-man Chad provisional list

Led by head coach Tahir Zakaria Gardia, Chad’s selection aims to strike a balance between youth and experience as preached by the new Chad FA boss, Tahir Hasaan. Zakaria will look to seasoned players with international experience to guide the squad, while also integrating emerging talents to add pace and creativity to the team.

With Ghana being a formidable opponent, the squad will be under immense pressure to perform, yet Chad is focused on giving their best in pursuit of an unlikely upset in the World Cup qualifier.

The squad, which will be finalized closer to the match date, is expected to include key players who have been performing well in domestic leagues, as well as those with international club experience. Meanwhile Otto Addo, Ghana's head coach, is looking to name his men next week for the upcoming assignments.

Here is the 30-man interim squad of Chad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Comoros.

Chad head coach Tahir Zakaria has announced a 30-man interim squad to face Ghana and Comoros in the next 2026 WC qualifiers. Image credit: Fédération Tchadienne de Football Association

Source: Facebook

Ghana vs Chad: Black Stars are favourites

Ghana, led by Otto Addo, are the clear favorites heading into the match. The Black Stars are currently in second place in Group I, and a win would bolster their chances of securing qualification to the 2026 World Cup.

However, the pressure to maintain their position at the top of the group alongside Comoros, could also weigh heavily on Addo's men who failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON. For Chad, the stakes are equally high – not only are they fighting to salvage their World Cup hopes, but the result of this match will be crucial for the team's confidence and morale in the remainder of the qualifiers.

Source: YEN.com.gh