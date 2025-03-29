Italy-based Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku is confident the Black Stars will qualify for the World Cup

Opoku started as the Black Stars defeated Madagascar in Morocco 3-0 to go top of Group I of the qualifiers

The Black Stars will next face Chad and Mali in the FIAF World Cup qualifiers in September with hopes of wrapping up early qualification

Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku has disclosed the motivation behind the team during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars secured back-to-back victories against Chad and Madagascar, scoring eight goals without conceding to climb top of Group I of the qualifiers.

Opoku was handed his full debut in the 3-0 victory over Madagascar at the Grand Al Hoceima Stadium last Monday.

Having missed most of the games during the AFCON qualifiers, which Ghana shocking failed to book a place at, Opoku disclosed that has been the fuel behind their World Cup qualifying run.

He told Flash Score:

“This time we had a different and much bigger motivation because the team failed to qualify for the AFCON and so we needed to put that behind us and move on, and also try and make it up to the whole country by winning games and qualifying for the World Cup.

“We had to put in much more effort to make that happen. So big shouts to the whole team, coaches and everyone involved, we know it’s not done yet so we stay focused and make sure we get the job done."

The Black Stars ended the March international break top of their group with 15 points and are on the brink of securing qualification for the World Cup.

Opoku sure of World Cup qualification

The Istanbul Basaksehir defender believes the Black Stars will qualify for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The lanky centre-back, who is yet to represent Ghana at any major competition has pledged to give his all in the qualifiers.

He said:

“I am 200% confident of qualifying. That’s the aim and dream. We know it’s not job done yet and it won’t be easy but we will fight hard till the end to ensure that we secure the necessary and needed points to be first in the group and qualify for the World Cup.

“We are working diligently to improve our game and ensure we secure the necessary results in the remaining matches to qualify for the World Cup. We remain focused on the task ahead and believe that we will achieve our goal.”

The Black Stars will face Chad and Mali in September's World Cup qualifiers.

Partey's brace sinks Madagascar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey has scored a brace to power the Black Stars into a comfortable lead in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar in Morocco.

The deputy Black Stars captain met a swinging cross from Jordan Ayew to put Ghana in the lead after 11 minutes.

The 31-year-old then doubled the advantage after the break after meeting another cross from Ayew.

