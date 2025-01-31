Barbara Aidoo, the wife of Ghanaian footballer Joseph Aidoo, has prayed for the defender following his move to Real Valladolid

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Aidoo received a supportive message from his wife following his move to Spanish La Liga side Real Vallodolid.

The Black Stars centre-back joined Real Valladolid on Thursday, January 30, 2025, on loan from Celta Vigo for the rest of the season.

Aidoo has struggled for game time since recovering from an injury he picked while on international duty with the Black Stars in October 2023.

Joseph Aidoo's wife sends him supportive message after Real Valladolid move. Photo: Twitter/ @realvalladolid.

However, the move to Valladolid is expected to hand him more playing opportunities due to his experience in the league. Aidoo has been brought to help the club avoid the drop.

In a congratulatory message on social media, his partner, Barbara Aidoo wished him well for his move.

"All the best wishes are in alignment towards your new endeavor Jospeh Aidoo. May God's Grace, peace, mercy, strength and joy be with you throughout the rest of this season," she posted with love emojis.

Aidoo and his wife have been together for years and have a very good relationship.

The Ghana international trained with his new teammates on Thursday and Friday and could make the squad for the game against Villareal.

Aidoo ready to compete

Ahead of the trip to Villareal in La Liga on Saturday, coach of the club, Diego Rocca disclosed that the defender with enormous experience in the Spanish league will compete for a place in the team.

He also expressed delight in the club's business in the winter transfer window.

He said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"Aidoo did it in fits and starts, playing more in the Cup at Celta Vigo. We will see how they are and then we will make decisions,.

“I had the chance to speak with him a few days ago and he comes to compete, already convinced that he can do it,” he added. “We will try to make those who come do so with that mentality.

“I focus on the day to day, and more on this project. We want to have a good winter market, but it is difficult. I am positive and I think we are going to achieve it to strengthen the team," he said.

"The priority is to reinforce with players who give us characteristics that we do not have. We have to be intelligent, coherent and look for the best for the team."

