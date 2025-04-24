A Ghanaian woman sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her celebrating went viral

The woman jumped and expressed joy because it was the first time she was shaking hands with Otumfuo

Netizens who reacted to the video were left in awe, with many expressing the desire to have the same opportunity to shake hands with the King

A Ghanaian woman has earned the admiration of many due to her reaction after getting to meet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of The Palace View, showed the woman in a jubilant mood.

Ghanaian lady shed teats as she gets the chance to shakes hands with Otumfuo. Photo credit: @The Palace/TikTok

Her excitement was because she got the opportunity to shake hands with Otumfuo on his return from a trip abroad.

Beaming with a smile, the woman, who never anticipated she could shake the hand of the king, indicated that she was blessed.

Her eyes then became teary as she celebrated and confessed to the person recording that she shedding tears of joy

She said that henceforth, whatever she touches with her hand would be blessed due to her unforgettable encounter with the King of the Ashantis.

“Today I am blessed. Today I shook hands with Otumfuo. Today I won’t sleep. Whatever I do with this hand will be blessed. My first time greeting him, I am overwhelmed. I am so sad, tears of joy. Ever since I came to this house, this is my first time. I am blessed.”

She then pleaded with the person who recorded the moment to ensure he sends her the video.

Asantehene returns from his trip abroad. Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Otumfuo was away for over a month on a trip abroad and returned to Ghana on Wednesday, April 23, arriving at the Manhyia Palace to a rapturous welcome.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's encounter with Otumfuo

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the woman on getting the chance to shake the hand of the King.

Others also opened up on their desire to experience the same moment.

Kofi Wade stated:

"I’m from Assin, but the love I have for Otumfuo, I don’t think he even likes himself as much as I do."

Nana Nketiah commented:

"During my days in KNUST, I studied really hard to attain first class and shake hands with Otumfuo during my graduation. But sadly, it didn’t happen. COVID came and we held the graduation online."

KwameAlex wrote:

"You are really blessed... Whatever your hands touch will bring riches to you and your generation.

Akosuaboama opined:

"Yvonne can be dramatic sometimes. love you, sis."

Cclarke Brown reacted:

"Wrap your hand and store it well! Your destiny and descendants are forever blessed."

Afua_asantewa added:

"You are blessed, your children are blessed, your grandchildren are all blessed."

Felicia Osei reacted:

"Who says there is no king in Ghana? Come and see for yourself."

Otumfuo displays adowa dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II showed his prowess in the traditional Akan dance, Adowa.

The King of the Asante Kingdom mesmerised the crowd gathered at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi with the traditional Adowa dance.

The Asantehene demonstrated that he was indeed the custodian of the popular traditional dance as he danced with joy, much to the admiration of the people gathered.

