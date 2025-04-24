Appiah Stadium has recounted the many acts of kindness he has enjoyed through his affiliation with Mahama

In a recent video, Appiah Stadium opened up about how Mahama helped him and his wife during their struggle for children

The renowned NDC supporter shared his story to give Ghanaians the reason behind his loyalty to the president

Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium has shed light on his unbridled loyalty towards John Dramani Mahama, which began way before the latter's time as president.

Appiah Stadium recounts how John Mahama intervened to fly his wife abroad for a crucial surgery.

Source: Facebook

Appiah Stadium shared his story on social media, establishing how Mahama has been of immense help to him, influencing his undying love for the president.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium reflected on Mahama's time as a vice president when my car got burnt.

"I received a call from him. I was shocked that I was the vice president on the line. He empathised with my situation and promised that someone was going to call to resolve it".

According to Appiah Stadium, the National Democratic Congress's Samuel Sarpong, a former Ahanti Regional minister, called him to resolve the car issue minutes after Mahama's call.

The relationship between Appiah Stadium and Mahama became stronger when President Mills died, making John Mahama, then vice president to step into his shoes and represent the National Democratic Congress in the 2012 elections.

Appiah Stadium said he instantly vowed to support Mahama's presidential bid immediately after the president called him.

The Kumasi-based political commentator supported him to win the elections. Despite Mahama's loss in 2016 and 2020 to Akufo-Addo, he persevered and ramped up his support till their fortunes changed in the 2024 elections.

Appiah Stadium has been spotted at almost every national gathering since Mahama became president, hailing his return to the Jubilee House with every chance he gets.

Appiah Stadium on his way to Accra for John Mahama's induction ceremony at the Independence Square on January 7, 2025.

Source: Facebook

Beyond politics, Appiah Stadium, who has nicknamed himself 'Mahama's first child', considers himself a member of the politician's family.

In the video making rounds online, Appiah Stadium recounted another act of kindness from Mahama towards his wife, which helped him become a father after many years of struggle.

"When my wife and I were struggling to get children, Mahama flew her out of the country to Rotterdam for a medical operation, which helped him get his two children."

"When my mother died. He was on assignment abroad but flew in to honour me. To turn my back on someone like this is like death for me," the political commentator added.

Today, Appiah Stadium is not the only supporter of Mahama in his household. His wife, who was an organiser for the New Patriotic Party, now supports the president.

The political commentator has also reportedly named his children after the president and his family members.

Story behind Appiah Stadium and John Mahama's bond stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Appiah Stadium's story.

Wumpini Adam said:

"Mr Appiah is very clean. I have listened to him a lot and released that he respects by chosen his words carefully: God has blessed him with communication skills."

SHOTOES 💵💷💶 noted:

"Your loyalty is very real ❤️."

Greater Results shared:

"Mahama and his family are blessings to Ghanaians 🥰🥰🥰."

JJ remarked:

"Indeed, his Excellency John Mahama is a very kind hearted man. May God richly bless him abundantly."

Appiah Stadium donates money at Adwenpahene's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium had donated a colossal amount at his deceased friend Adwenpahene's funeral.

At the funeral, he donated € 1,000, an equivalent of GH¢17,551.00, to Adwenpahene's widow and five kids.

In addition to this, Appiah handed over an amount of money to the family on behalf of Ibrahim Mahama.

