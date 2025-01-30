Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo has sealed a move to Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid in January

The towering centre-back will spend the rest of the season at the club before a decision is made on his future

Aidoo, who has made over 100 appearances for Celta Vigo in La Liga, is expected to help the club survive the campaign

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo has joined Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid in the January transfer window.

The Ghana international signed a deal to join the club from Celta Vigo on loan until the end of the season.

Aidoo, who has struggled for game time since picking up an injury while on international duty with Ghana in October 2023, is expected to play a huge role at Valladolid.

The club wrote on their official website:

"Real Valladolid and RC Celta have reached an agreement for the transfer of the federative rights of Joseph Aiddo (29-09-1995; Tema, Ghana) until the end of the current season. Thus, the centre-back, an international with his country, lands in Zorrilla to reinforce the Blanquivioleta defence."

The strong centre-back moves to Valladolid with an enormous amount experience playing in the Spanish league. The 29-year-old has made 131 appearances in La Liga since joining Celta Vigo in 2019.

Aidoo started his career in Ghana with Inter Allies before moving to Swedish club Hammarby, where he caught the attention of KRC Genk. After helping Genk win the Belgian league in 2018, he made a huge leap to the La Liga.

Aidoo trains with Valladolid

The Ghanaian defender joined his new teammates for the first time in training as he prepares to make his debut.

The towering centre-back took part in an intensive session before he was introduced to his new teammates. Aidoo shared his excitement after sealing the deal and remains confident of helping the club survive the drop.

He is expected to make his debut against Villareal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, he becomes the latest Ghanaian to play for the club after Mohammed Salisu spent two years at the club before moving to England.

Real Valladolid are currently at the foot of the La Liga table, six points adrift of safety.

