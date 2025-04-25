Ghanaian politician Cynthia Morrison has defended her marriage in a viral interview trending on X

The proprietress of Maryland Montessori Learning Centres stated she would polish her husband and keep him

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the video, which is trending on X

Cynthia Morrison, a former Member of Parliament representing the Agona West Constituency in the Central Region, has taken a bold and unapologetic stance on the issue of infidelity within marriage.

In a recent interview with Joy News, the 60-year-old mother of six stated that she would readily forgive her husband, Herbert Morrison, if she discovered he was unfaithful.

Former MP for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, says she won't leave her husband if he cheats on her. Photo credit: @cynthiamorrison.

Cynthia Morrison, a passionate gender advocate, articulated her belief that relationships are complex and that the risks associated with parting ways can often outweigh the challenges of staying.

She emphasised she would rather keep and polish her cheating husband, highlighting her commitment to maintaining her marriage rather than facing the uncertainty of a new relationship.

The former MP also spoke out against Christopher Arthur, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Agona West in the upcoming 2024 elections, whom she accused of attempting to create discord in her family.

Cynthia Morrison alleged that Christopher Arthur had spread falsehoods about her husband, using Herbert Morrison’s name as a strategy to gain leverage in the party primaries against her.

In her remarks, Cynthia Morrison described Christopher Arthur as someone she regarded almost like a son. She expressed disappointment that he would exploit private details about her family to further his political ambitions.

"He knows how close I am to my husband, yet he went on air claiming that it was my husband who urged him to contest against me."

"Even if I were to walk in on him with another woman, I would simply bring him home," she declared. "The truth is, I don't know what the next man would be like; he could be far worse than my husband. So whatever you have, learn to appreciate and polish it."

The video of Cynthia Morrison talking about infidelity is below:

Cynthia Morrison and others expelled from NPP

As of December 16, 2024, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Agona West seat has been officially ejected from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The decision was unanimously made at an extended constituency executive committee meeting on December 15, 2024, the party said in a news statement announcing the expulsion.

The expelled members are prohibited from claiming to be party members for the rest of their lives.

The YouTube video is below:

Cynthia Morrison contest in the 2024 elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cynthia Mamle Morrison, a Ghanaian politician, who has refuted rumours that she has changed her mind about running for office in 2024.

Cynthia Morrison lost the NPP primaries in her constituency, thus, she decided to run for parliament in 2024.

She advised constituents to ignore rumours that she has changed her mind, calling them untrue and deceptive.

