Stonebwoy, in a video, attended lectures at GIMPA, amid his ongoing issues with his former associate, Ayisha Modi

The dancehall musician was spotted making some meaningful contributions during a discussion in the lecture hall

The video of Stonebwoy attending lectures at GIMPA garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, attended lectures at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) amid the recent drama involving his former associate, Ayisha Modi.

In a TikTok video shared by his coursemate and blogger, Gilbert Attipoe, on TikTok, the Burninton Music Group record label CEO was spotted seated at his desk and making some meaningful contributions during a discussion in the lecture hall.

The dancehall musician spoke eloquently as his lecturer and coursemates sat in silence and listened to him. From the video, it appeared that the Jiggle and Whine hitmaker was making his submission during a discussion about the entertainment industry in Nigeria and Ghana.

The video of Stonebwoy contributing to discussions in the GIMPA lecture hall during the evening classes sparked many reactions from Ghanaians. The musician recently resumed schooling after returning to Ghana from his Up and Runnin6 album world tour, which saw him perform in various cities in the US and the UK.

The BHIM Nation president is currently furthering his education and pursuing a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He previously graduated from the prestigious educational institution with a degree in public administration on Friday, July 26, 2024, at a big ceremony at the school's auditorium.

Stonebwoy's sighting in school also followed the ongoing tensions between him and his former associate, Ayisha Modi, on social media.

In multiple videos that have gone viral on social media in recent days, the controversial social media personality has accused Stonebwoy of being ungrateful and disrespecting her despite her numerous contributions to his success.

She claimed that the musician had also instructed members of his team to launch verbal attacks against her and ruin her reputation among Ghanaians.

Ayisha Modi also made several allegations against Stonebwoy, his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, and siblings. She also threatened to expose some secrets about Stonebwoy on social media on Friday, April 25, 2025, if he failed to keep his former bodyguard, Alahye Bobo, in check.

Reactions to Stonebwoy attending lectures

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

"English is not a problem for him as compared to Shatta."

"We are strong in everything💪 🙏 BHIM 🔥🔥🔥. This is another level. It's knowledge that matters. 👌."

"Mr Alidu go think say na AI 😂😂."

"He’s not making any good point, but cos he’s fluent in English, you may think😂."

Stonebwoy visits Adebayor's mansion in Togo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy visited Adebayor's mansion in Togo after performing at a concert during the Easter celebrations.

The dancehall musician and Emmanuel Adebayor beamed with excitement as they chilled together with their team members.

Stonebwoy also performed an unreleased Ewe song in front of Emmanuel Adebayor, which got the retired footballer buzzing.

Source: YEN.com.gh