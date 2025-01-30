Brazilian forward Neymar Jr met his Al Hilal teammates for the final time after terminating his contract

The former Barcelona and PSG star delivered an emotional goodbye speech as he returns to Brazil

Neymar, who won the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal, will be joining boyhood club Santos in the Brazilian league

Former Barcelona forward Neymar Jr said his final goodbyes to Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal after agreeing to terminate his contract with the club after two years.

At an emotional final meeting, the Brazilian star thanked the club, the staff, his teammates and the technical team.

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League side two years ago after deciding to leave French outfit Paris Saint Germain.

Neymar Jr says final goodbyes to Al Hilal after terminating contract. Photo: Twitter/ @AlHilal.

Source: Twitter

However, injuries ruined his time in Riyadh, making only seven appearances for the club despite winning the league.

In a video shared on social media, Neymar met the players and technical team for the last time, where he delivered a heartwarming goodbye speech.

He also posted on X: "To everyone at Al Hilal, to the fans. Thank you!! I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together. To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences

"I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life. I always felt your love and passion for the game. I will be following your journey ahead as a club and a country towards 2034. Your future will be incredible, special things are happening. And I will always support you!!!'

Neymar is reportedly heading back home to join boyhood club Santos.

Neymar to join Brazil giants Santos

Following the termination of his contract with the Saudi club, the 32-year-old opened talks with Santos over a potential return.

Although there were interest from clubs in the Major League Soccer in America, Neymar, who is hoping to make the Brazil team for the 2026 World Cup, opted to join Santos.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the return of the winger in a post on social media.

Neymar will be unveiled by the Brazilian club on Friday as he makes a return home after close to two decades playing in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

The Barcelona legend is revered in Brazil following his exploits with the national team. He holds the record as the country's all-time top scorer with 78 goals, overtaking the legendary Pele.

Mane hosts Ngannou in Saudi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane welcomed Mixed Martial Artist Francis Ngannou to his home in Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool has been plying his trade in the Middle Eastern country in the past two years and he is teammates with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo have been integral to Al Nassr's recent success, including winning the Arab Cup two years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh