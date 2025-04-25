President Mahama warmed hearts at a public event when he defended some journalists against his bodyguards

The President wanted to exchange pleasantries with the journalists, however, some of his security men attempted to prevent them from getting to him

In response to the move by his bodyguards, he instructed them to "stop harassing" the journalists

President John Dramani Mahama has earned praise on social media after he publicly reprimanded his bodyguard for what many have described as unprofessional conduct towards journalists covering an event he attended.

The President, who attended the event and was preparing to leave, wanted to interact with members of the media.

President Mahama warmly receives journalists at a public event. Image source: NDC Communications Bureau

A video from the event shows the bodyguard attempting to prevent some journalists from getting too close to the president, using gestures considered disrespectful and unnecessarily aggressive.

President Mahama, unhappy with the conduct of his security guard, immediately instructed him to let the journalists be.

Noticing the exchange, President Mahama immediately intervened, calling the bodyguard aside and expressing his disapproval in the presence of both the press and some members of the public.

The moment, which was caught on video by some journalists present, quickly went viral on social media platforms, starting a conversation about the importance of press freedom and respect for journalists.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail president Mahama

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and commended the President for the move. While some acknowledged that the bodyguard was only trying to do his job, others hailed the President for intervening. Another set of netizens described it as a public stunt.

President Mahama gets praised for warmly recieving journalist. Image source: John Dramani Mahama

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

"I know the security is just doing their job, but what the president did is commendable and it’s good to see, at the end of the day everyone was happy."

@ebopogba6 wrote:

"Father for all."

@kojocona wrote:

"Commendable move by President Mahama. This is what we love to see."

@Wilber2198

"Anything for the camera...? Settings and social media President."

@PkHoody wrote:

"U see what Haruna dey do. Ahohyehy3 nkoaa."

@KwameDespiteGh wrote:

"Settings Man.Your pikins dey control you well well."

@Sylencer223 wrote:

"So not only Nana Addo take feelings, JM too de take some😂😂😂. See the way the woman de smile all along."

@dennis_eyram wrote:

"The security guard was doing his job but very commendable from his Excellency."

@PokuJewel wrote:

"Ofui bi will still come and say our leaders are all the same. He'll set the standards for them to follow."

Ibrahim Mahama scolds Appaih Stadium

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama publicly cautioned political activist Frank Kwaku Appiah, aka Appiah Stadium, over his forceful approach toward President John Dramani Mahama in public settings.

In a now-viral video, Ibrahim Mahama, who is President Mahama’s brother, was seen arriving at the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Hon Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka’s mother’s funeral where he encountered Appiah Stadium among the crowd.

During their brief interaction, Ibrahim Mahama expressed concern over Appiah Stadium’s seemingly aggressive demeanour towards President Mahama and other public figures, stating, “It is not nice.”

