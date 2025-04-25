A young Ghanaian philanthropist, identified as McBliss, brightened the life of a struggling mango seller at a local market

After engaging her in a conversation, McBliss gifted the woman bundles of cash to support her business

The emotional trader, who stated she is living with a stroke, expressed profound gratitude with powerful prayers

A young Ghanaian philanthropist and content creator has brought joy to a struggling petty trader by extending his kindness to her.

The young man, identified on his TikTok handle as McBliss, gifted the woman thousands of cedis.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman was seen at a local market, busily sorting out her mangoes when McBliss approached her, after observing her from afar, he asked how much it would cost to buy all the mangoes.

Taken slightly aback by the question, the woman reluctantly asked for a few moments to calculate the cost of the panload of mangoes.

After a few minutes, she mentioned that everything summed up to GH¢220, which the content creator agreed to pay for.

McBliss later engaged the petty trader in a conversation during which she opened up about living with her grandchildren.

She mentioned that she takes care of her grandchildren with the little profits she earns from her mango business.

She also disclosed that she had suffered a stroke, which has affected one of her legs, rendering her partially disabled.

"I have no one to support me, and so this is what I do to cater for my grandchildren. I have been suffering from a stroke, which has affected my legs. But I still can't stay home," she said.

Touched by her words, McBliss reached into his bag, brought out two bundles of GH¢20 notes, and gave her the money to support her business.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the mango seller expressed profound gratitude and offered heartfelt prayers for the young philanthropist.

"May God bless and make you greater. May all your heart's desires be fulfilled. Thank you," she said.

Philanthropist gifting mango seller cash sparks reactions

The Ghanaian philanthropist's encounter with the woman sparked reactions online, with many social media users sharing their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Marco_Verratti100 said:

"Please, McBliss, can you take her to Nkoranza Brahoho to treat her stroke?"

@Mildred Sam also said:

"A destiny helper in Ghana here? Wow! Onyakopon nhyira wo paaaaaaaa, McBliss."

@Rebecca Ayeh commented:

"God bless u more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more."

Horic Ampofo, a young Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, supports 25 youth with start-up capital. Photo credit @horicautos/IG.

Source: Instagram

Horic Ampofo supports 25 youth with business cash

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Horic Ampofo, a young Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, supported 25 youth with money for a business.

In a video, Mr Ampofo gave each of the beneficiaries GH¢5,000 to invest in their existing businesses or start new ones.

Many netizens who saw the video on social media commended the philanthropist on his selfless efforts.

