Gemma Atkinson has revealed she once turned down a hefty payout to criticise Cristiano Ronaldo after their breakup, insisting she had nothing bad to say about the global icon.

The British media personality dated Ronaldo for four months in 2007 during the closing phase of his first stint with Manchester United.

Ronaldo's ex makes startling confession

Although their romance was brief, she has consistently described the Portuguese superstar as respectful throughout their time together.

Speaking to Key 103 Radio via Transfer News Live, Atkinson opened up about the period that followed their split.

“When we broke up, I was offered a lot of money to speak badly about him, and I didn’t want it because I had nothing negative to say about him, so I see no reason to speak ill of him,” Atkinson told Key 103 Radio, via Transfer News Live.

Her response surprised many, especially in an era where breakups between celebrities often spiral into public disputes. Instead of fuelling headlines, she chose silence over profit.

Atkinson, who is the same age as Ronaldo, made it clear that bitterness never crept into their story.

She resisted financial temptation and refused to tarnish his name for attention. That decision has since earned her admiration from fans who value loyalty and class.

Years have passed, and both have moved forward with their lives. Atkinson is now engaged to Spanish dancer Gorka Marquez. The couple share two children, Mia and Thiago, and appears settled and content.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has built a family with Georgina Rodriguez, whom he met at a Gucci store during his time at Real Madrid.

After nearly nine years together, they officially got engaged in August 2025.

Reports suggest a wedding could follow in 2026 after the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, a tournament expected to be his final major outing with Portugal.

Ronaldo chasing 1000-goal mark

At 41, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains sharp. He currently leads the line for Al Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League.

After ending a brief three-match protest, he returned against Al Fateh and needed just 18 minutes to find the net, guiding his side as they chase rivals Al Hilal.

That strike lifted his career total to 962 goals. The march toward the 1000 mark continues, with Ronaldo showing no signs of slowing down.

Ronaldo and Georgina purchase luxury home

