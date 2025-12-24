Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have quietly expanded their property portfolio with a high-end purchase in a secluded destination

The homes are located in an ultra-exclusive setting designed for elite residents seeking peace, security and seclusion

The development promises world-class amenities and a serene escape away from the spotlight

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have invested in two luxury homes on an exclusive private island that can only be reached by boat or seaplane.

The Al-Nassr superstar signed a lucrative two-year contract worth £492 million to remain in Saudi Arabia last summer, and he has now channelled some of that fortune into prime real estate in the Middle Eastern nation.

Cristiano Ronaldo splashes £7m on two new properties on secluded private island off coast of Saudi Arabia. Photo by Waleed Zein.

Source: Getty Images

The properties are located around 16 miles off the Saudi coast, in the heart of the Red Sea, on the ultra-exclusive island of Nujuma.

Ronaldo and his family can now enjoy an even more lavish lifestyle on the secluded island, which lies nearly 800 miles from Riyadh, where the Portuguese icon currently plays his football.

Nujuma is home to breathtaking private villas designed for elite getaways, offering complete privacy and luxury.

Each property is estimated to be worth around £3.5 million and forms part of a striking overwater development, with the villas arranged together in the shape of a ring above the sea.

The residences were designed by renowned British architect Lord Norman Foster and are accessible only via boat or seaplane, with visitors first arriving at the nearby Red Sea International Airport.

Ronaldo, formerly of Manchester United, and Rodriguez are reportedly among the first buyers on the island, where property prices range from approximately £3 million to £4.5 million.

One of their villas is said to feature three bedrooms for family living, while the second offers two bedrooms.

The island of Nujuma is off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea. Photo: @Saudi_Gazette.

Source: Twitter

The island also boasts high-end amenities, including a golf course and world-class dining options, with plans for 11 luxury resorts to open in the future.

Speaking to the Saudi Gazette, Ronaldo said:

“It’s truly exceptional in every sense of the word. From our first visit, Georgina and I felt a deep connection with this island and its breathtaking natural beauty. It’s a place where we find peace and tranquility.”

John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea International, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Cristiano and Georgina to the Red Sea Residences community.”

Together for nearly a decade, Ronaldo and Georgina share a family of five children and remain one of the most talked-about pairs in sports and entertainment.

Over the years, the striker has amassed an impressive portfolio of luxury properties across several countries, further underlining his wealth and global lifestyle.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Ronaldo continues to defy age with his prolific goalscoring form and remains on the hunt for a remarkable career milestone of 1,000 goals.

According to GOAL, Ronaldo is currently preparing to return to action with Al-Nassr after the Saudi Pro League's winter break. Al-Nassr currently sit top of the table after a great start to the season and are four points clear of nearest challengers Al-Hilal.

Women Ronaldo has dated in the past

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo’s romantic life has been linked to supermodels, actresses, and high-profile celebrities across the globe.

His history includes confirmed relationships, rumoured affairs, and brief encounters that grabbed worldwide attention. From Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s love story has captivated fans for almost twenty years.

Source: YEN.com.gh