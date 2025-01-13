Comedian Matt McCusker’s wife Brittany McCusker and their love story

Matt McCusker is a renowned American comedian, writer, and podcast co-host best known for co-hosting Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast. Besides his successful career in the entertainment world, fans have been curious to know if he is a family man. So, who is Matt McCusker's wife?

Matt McCusker and his wife Brittany (L). Brittany and her two children, Maya and Chloe (R). Photo: @ohno_cookie, @mccuskermatthewj on Instagram (modified by author)

Matt McCusker's wife, Brittany McCusker, is a forensic police officer based in Philadelphia. The duo began dating in 2018 before tying the knot a year later. Despite being married to a well-known comedian, she maintains a low profile, probably focusing on raising her kids.

Brittany McCusker's profile summary

Full name Brittany McCusker Gender Female Current residence Philadelphia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Matt McCusker Children Two Profession Forensic science police officer

Who is Matt McCusker?

Matt McCusker is an American stand-up comedian, author, and podcast host, best known as the co-host of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast alongside Shane Gillis. McCusker holds degrees from Drexel University (BSBA) and Bryn Mawr College (MSW).

He gained recognition in 2014 when he was named Philly's Funniest and has since appeared on various stand-up platforms, including The Joe Rogan Experience. In addition to his podcasting work, he authored a novel titled The American Dream. In August 2023, McCusker released his debut comedy special, The Speed of Light, on YouTube.

Who is Matt McCusker's wife?

Five facts about Matt McCusker's wife, Brittany McCusker. Photo: @ohno_cookie (modified by author)

The American comedian married Brittany McCusker, a forensic police officer based in Philadelphia. Brittany completed her master's degree in forensic science in 2017.

Matt was previously married to Ellen. The couple married in 2009 but began experiencing marital issues shortly after, leading to divorce proceedings that started in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

How did Matt McCusker and Brittany McCusker meet?

Specific details about how Matt and Brittany met are unknown. However, they have been together since 2015. They dated for four years before exchanging their marriage vows on 22 October 2019.

Do Brittany and Matt McCusker have kids?

Matt and Brittany are parents to two kids. They welcomed Maya, their first daughter, on 3 March 2020. Brittany shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram about her newly found title a few days after her birth. She wrote:

I hold/have held a few titles in my life: daughter, sister, cousin, friend, auntie, Officer, and more. But my newest title, the title of mommy (not mom), I hold most dear. Maya, you are my child— my daughter.

On 31 May 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Chloe Cathleen. She recently celebrated her second birthday in May 2024.

Is Matt McCusker still married?

Matt McCusker is still married to Brittany McCusker. There has not been any news of their separation or divorce. Matt recently shared a photo of him and his wife celebrating their 9th year of relationship and five years of marriage. He captioned the photo:

Together 9 years, married for 5. Happy anniversary to @ohno_cookie

FAQs

Who is Brittany McCusker? She is an American forensic police officer best known as the spouse of Matt McCuster, a popular American stand-up comedian and writer. How old is Matt McCusker? Matt is currently 36 years old. He was born on 11 December 1987 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, United States. What is Brittany McCusker's ethnicity? The American celebrity wife belongs to the African-American ethnic background. Was Matt McCusker in Tires? Yes, he starred as Max the Cop in the 2024 TV series Tires. However, he appeared in only one series episode, which he co-created with McKeever. Is Matt McCusker an Australian comedian? Matt is an American comedian, actor, and writer known for co-hosting Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast. Was Brittany McCusker a cheerleader? Brittany worked as a cheerleader for the Chicago Bulls, an NBA team. However, this was before she joined the police force. Who are Brittany and Matt McCusker's kids? They are parents to two daughters, Maya and Chloe Cathleen. Is Matt still married to Brittany McCusker? Brittany and Matt are still married. They recently celebrated their fifth anniversary on 22 October 2024. What is Matt McCusker's height? The American comedian is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Matt McCusker's wife, Brittany McCusker, has been a significant figure in the comedian's life, often supporting him in his comedy career. Brittany was a cheerleader for the Chicago Bulls before joining the police force. The couple has two children, Maya and Chloe Cathleen.

