Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to competitive action is now in sight after the Al-Nassr talisman reportedly brought an end to his brief standoff

The 41-year-old had declined to feature for the Knights of Najd in protest over the club’s transfer business in January

Details of the fixture and date he is set to be available have now emerged, with Al-Nassr pushing hard for silverware this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play again for Al-Nassr after a short standoff that kept him out of action for two matches.

The Portuguese icon had stepped away from selection during a tense period linked to club decisions off the pitch, but that situation now appears settled, clearing the path for his comeback.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to action is set to boost Al Nassr's chances of staging a comeback to reclaim top spot in the Saudi League. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had declined involvement following frustration over January recruitment.

Reports claimed he was unhappy that only a youth prospect arrived, while rivals strengthened, per Sky News.

Al Hilal managed to land Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad, a move that did not sit well with the veteran forward. All three sides fall under the same ownership umbrella, which added fuel to the debate.

Sources from Portugal also suggested irritation over delayed payments to workers. That issue is believed to have been resolved, with the dispute ending in his favour.

League chiefs addressed the controversy with a firm message.

“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules," they said in a statement.

When will Ronaldo play again?

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the striker has resumed sessions with teammates after missing recent fixtures.

His return has been scheduled for the clash with Al Fateh on Saturday, February 14.

Before that date, the Riyadh outfit face Arkadag in Turkmenistan in the Asian Champions League 2 during midweek.

Ronaldo is not expected to feature in that contest as staff manage his reintegration carefully.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play against Al Fateh in his first game for Al Nassr since returning from his strike. Photo by Anadolou.

What Ronaldo's comeback mean for Al Nassr?

Al Nassr sit second in the league standings, just one point behind leaders Al Hilal, who remain unbeaten after twenty rounds.

During his absence, the side secured victories over Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad, results that kept pressure on the summit.

His presence brings experience, composure, and a proven scoring touch as the campaign enters a decisive stretch.

The former Real Madrid talisman is still chasing the biggest domestic honour in Saudi Arabia, a goal that drives him as another global tournament approaches - the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For supporters, the saga ends with relief. Focus now shifts back to football, where Ronaldo hopes actions on grass will speak louder than recent headlines.

