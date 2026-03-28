The Black Stars are set to press on with their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the setback against Austria

Head coach Otto Addo and his squad are scheduled to depart Vienna for Stuttgart on Saturday following the 5-1 defeat

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have begun sharing their views ahead of the team’s next test against Germany

Ghanaian football fans are bracing themselves for another difficult outing as the Black Stars prepare to face Germany on Monday, March 30.

The mood has shifted sharply following Friday’s heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria, a result that has dented confidence and raised fresh concerns ahead of the World Cup.

Black Stars Depart Austria After 5-1 Loss, Ghanaians Share Reactions Ahead of Germany Match. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Jordan Ayew’s goal proved nothing more than a consolation on a night where Austria exposed Ghana’s weaknesses.

The manner of the defeat has since triggered widespread frustration, with some supporters even calling for changes on the bench.

With little time to recover, attention has quickly turned to Germany, a far sterner test.

Ghana head to Germany for friendly; fans react

Recent results have only deepened the anxiety, especially after Germany’s high-scoring win over Switzerland in their own friendly.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@OtengFCB asked:

"Is there anyway we can forfeit the game because it might get bloody since we don’t have a coach."

@addm1000 shared:

"Ah so you guys will actually go and play? You won't forfeit?"

@real_terabeatz quipped:

"Is Otto Addo still with you? When at all will you take us serious?"

@Philip_XRhauu predicted:

"Una go too collect."

@teoblaq1 added:

"This match diee over 10.5."

@realforest19 summed up with a question:

"Until when are we going to find solutions? What’s Otto’s style of play?"

Andre Ayew was among the goal scorers as Ghana shared the spoils with Germany at the 2014 World Cup on June 21, 2014, in Fortaleza, Brazil. Photo by Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's history vs Germany adds to concern

Ghana’s record against Germany does little to calm nerves ahead of Monday’s encounter in Stuttgart.

The Black Stars are yet to record a win against the four-time world champions. Their first meeting in April 1993 ended in a heavy 6-1 defeat in Bochum, a result many still remember.

At the 2010 World Cup, Germany edged Ghana through a long-range strike from Mesut Ozil.

Four years later, the two sides played out a thrilling draw at the global showpiece. Goals from Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew were cancelled out by Mario Gotze and Miroslav Klose.

Watch the thrilling 2-2 tie between Ghana and Germany on YouTube:

Now, more than a decade on, both teams return to face each other in a different context. While neither side is at its peak, Germany still appears to hold the upper hand.

The Black Stars will train over the weekend before taking on Julian Nagelsmann’s side on Monday, according to the Ghana Football Association.

For Otto Addo and his players, the fixture presents a chance to respond and restore some belief ahead of the World Cup in June.

Otto Addo assigns blame after heavy defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo spoke on who he believes is responsible for Ghana’s heavy defeat to Austria.

Addo's side’s 5-1 loss has since raised fresh concerns about the team’s direction.

Source: YEN.com.gh