Germany and Ghana will face off in Stuttgart on March 30, 2026, as both sides fine-tune their squads ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars will be eager to bounce back against the four-time world champions after suffering a 5-1 defeat against Austria

Ghanaian fans can watch the game live on three local free-to-air networks, with kick-off scheduled for Monday evening

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Ghana’s Black Stars face a daunting test against Germany on Monday, March 30, as they look to respond to a chastening defeat that has raised fresh concerns ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo’s side arrive in Stuttgart on the back of a 5-1 loss to Austria, a result that stretched their losing run to three matches and marked their worst defeat in two decades. With just three months to the World Cup, the pressure is mounting for a swift response.

Three local free-to-air channels will broadcast Ghana's friendly fixture against Germany in Stuttgart on March 30, 2026. Photo credit: Alex Grimm/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Germany vs Ghana match preview

The scale of Friday’s defeat still lingers. Ghana conceded five goals for the first time since the 5-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in 2007, and it was the manner of the collapse that alarmed most observers.

After trailing by a single Marcel Sabitzer penalty at the break, the Black Stars fell apart in the second half, conceding four more goals in a worrying defensive display.

That followed earlier defeats to Japan and South Korea in November, underlining a troubling pattern against World Cup-bound opposition.

Despite the setback, Addo insists his team can bounce back during his pre-match presser, as cited by Ghanafa.org:

"Surely, even though we were facing a strong opponent, we were very optimistic that we could handle the situation. In the past, we had an even worse situation. We came back very, very strong, and I tried to remind the boys.

"Like I said, we talked a lot, and we agreed on a lot of things that we had to do better, especially for this game. We're here now; we're ready."

Time, however, is not on Ghana’s side. With their World Cup opener against Panama set for June 18, performances in these friendlies carry added weight.

Germany is on a six-game winning run ahead of their international friendly against Ghana on March 30, 2026. Photo by Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

Germany's form and H2H record vs Ghana

Germany, on the other hand, heads into the game in sharp form.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team are on a six-match winning run and come off an entertaining 4-3 victory over Switzerland.

The German coach is expected to rotate his squad, with Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel set to start and forward Deniz Undav also in line for minutes.

"Tomorrow's game is a bit different because we have to rotate a bit more in order to play some players who may have come from injury," Nagelsmann said, as quoted by Flashscore.

"We want the players to be fit and healthy when the crunch time of the season comes."

History also favours the Europeans. Ghana has yet to beat Germany in previous meetings. Their first encounter in 1993 ended in a 6-1 defeat in Bochum.

At the 2010 World Cup, a long-range strike from Mesut Ozil settled the contest. Four years later, the teams shared a thrilling draw, with Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew on target for Ghana, while Mario Gotze and Miroslav Klose replied.

More than a decade on, both sides meet again in a different moment. Germany looks settled and confident while Ghana is searching for answers.

How to watch Germany vs Ghana

The match will be broadcast live on GTV Sports+, TV3 and Max TV. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:45 GMT on Monday, March 30.

For Ghana, it is more than just a friendly. It is a chance to steady the ship before the biggest stage.

Kofi Kyereh spotted in Black Stars camp

In another report, YEN.com.gh stated that Daniel Kofi Kyereh visited the Black Stars camp in Stuttgart ahead of Ghana’s friendly against Germany.

The injured midfielder, who has been out for nearly three seasons, was warmly received as he made his first return to the national setup since December 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh