Barcelona Learn Julian Alvarez's Price Tag as Lewandowski's Exit Nears
Football

Barcelona Learn Julian Alvarez's Price Tag as Lewandowski's Exit Nears

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • With Robert Lewandowski aging, Barcelona are actively pursuing Julian Alvarez as their long-term striker, but Atletico demand a staggering fee
  • To sign Alvarez, Hansi Flick's Barcelona may have to sell some of their major stars in the summer
  • The Argentine forward has scored 42 goals and provided 13 assists in 92 games for Atletico, cementing his status as a reliable goal scorer

As Barcelona prepare for a demanding 2026 campaign, strengthening the centre-forward position has become a top priority for Hansi Flick's La Liga champions.

While Robert Lewandowski continues to deliver goals at 37, the club are conscious that time is catching up with the Polish veteran, and this season could mark his final chapter at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick and Barcelona are eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. Image credit: Angel Martinez, Eduard Duran/Quality Sport Images
Source: Getty Images

With succession planning firmly underway, Barcelona have stepped up their search for a long-term replacement. One name high on their shortlist is Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine forward is said to be regarded internally as an ideal fit for the club’s attacking philosophy, and recent reports suggest he would be open to a move after the FIFA World Cup.

However, turning interest into reality will not be easy, as Atletico Madrid are in a strong negotiating position, and prising Alvarez away from the Spanish capital would require a staggering financial commitment.

Atletico Madrid's star forward, Julian Alvarez. Image credit: Angel Martinez
Source: Getty Images

€200 million price tag on Julian Alvarez

According to a Barca Universal report, Barcelona would need to table an offer of at least €200 million to even begin discussions.

That valuation reflects both Alvarez’s importance to Atletico and the reported €95 million they paid to sign him from Manchester City in 2024. With his contract running until 2030, and talks of an extension reportedly underway, Atletico have little incentive to sell.

For Barcelona, funding such a blockbuster transfer would almost certainly require major sacrifices. The club may need to offload two or three key players to generate sufficient funds.

As such, as Barca Universal stated, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado, and Ronald Araujo have all been mentioned as potential departures should Barcelona push forward with their pursuit of the Argentine star.

Julian Alvarez stats

According to Transfermarkt, Alvarez has registered 13 goals and six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid in the 2025/26 campaign.

Last season, the ex-River Plate attacker chipped in 29 goals and 8 assists across 57 games in all events, underscoring his finishing skills and importance to Diego Simeone's team.

Since he arrived from Manchester City two years ago, the forward has accumulated 42 goals and 13 assists in 92 matches for the club.

His consistency, versatility, and ability to perform in big matches have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after attackers, and a dream target for Barcelona as they plan for life after Robert Lewandowski.

Victor Osimhen on Barcelona's radar

Speaking of Barcelona's targeted striker list, earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Spanish side were eyeing a summer move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who impressed for the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Napoli forward has been a consistent performer in Europe, having won the Serie A Golden Boot in 2022/23.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
