Cristiano Ronaldo ended his three-game goal drought by scoring in Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al-Fateh

The 41-year-old has now scored 962 career goals, moving closer to the 1,000-goal milestone

Fans took to social media to celebrate Ronaldo’s achievement, praising his consistency, dedication, and legendary status

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his three-game strike in the Saudi Pro League by scoring in Al-Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al-Fateh on Saturday, February 14, at Al-Fateh Club Stadium.

The 41-year-old broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, finishing expertly following a brilliant assist from 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champion Sadio Mane.

Later, Ayman Yahya sealed the win with a goal ten minutes from time, as Al-Nassr dominated the home team.

According to Flashscore, the victory helped Al-Nassr maintain second place in the league standings with 52 points from 21 matches, just one point behind leaders Al Hilal, who have played the same number of games.

Ronaldo had missed his team's previous three matches in protest, expressing his dissatisfaction with the club’s management. His strike action even prompted the Saudi Pro League to issue a stern warning to the Portuguese star.

However, upon his return, Ronaldo wasted no time making an impact, immediately reminding fans and critics alike of his enduring quality and knack for grabbing the headlines.

Ronaldo scores 962nd career goal

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent goal takes him another step closer to the monumental 1,000-goal milestone.

As of February 15, 2026, the 41-year-old has netted a staggering 962 career goals.

According to Transfermarkt records, his incredible haul spans multiple clubs and international duty: 5 goals for Sporting CP, 145 across two stints at Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 during his Juventus years, 118 for Al-Nassr, and 143 for the Portugal national team.

No doubt that Ronaldo’s consistency over two decades continues to underline why he is regarded as one of football’s greatest-ever finishers.

Fans react to Ronaldo's 962nd career goal

Meanwhile, following Ronaldo's latest achievement, fans took to X to hail the Al-Nassr superstar, with some of the reactions stated below.

@Efedots:

''CR7 GOAT just scored a spectacular goal to increase his goal number to 962 at the age of 41, it can only be Cristiano.''

@TheGoat:

''I swear this man is unbelievable.''

@FelixJames:

''Week By Week, Christiano Ronaldo Is Approaching 1,000 Career Goals. This Would Be An Insane Record When Ronaldo Reaches This Milestone.''

@DailyValue:

''962 goals and still counting — that’s not talent, that’s obsession with greatness. Records fall, standards rise, legends live forever. Cristiano Ronaldo keeps redefining what impossible means.''

@Solel.eth:

''What an unbelievable achievement! Cristiano Ronaldo reaching 962 goals is pure dedication and greatness. His hard work and passion continue to inspire millions around the world — truly legendary!

