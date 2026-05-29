Florentino Pérez has confirmed that Real Madrid already have two leading candidates in mind to replace Álvaro Arbeloa

Pérez has officially adressed speculations linking Jose Mourinho with a return to Santiago Bernabeu

The Real Madrid president also launched a strong political message, accusing presidential rival figures

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has confirmed that the club is actively working on identifying a successor to Álvaro Arbeloa, with two main candidates already under consideration as planning for the next phase at the Santiago Bernabéu continues.

Speaking in an interview with Televisión Española, Pérez said the club is close to making a decision regarding the role and insisted that internal discussions are ongoing.

Florentino Pérez says José Mourinho has not been contacted for a Real Madrid return as a manager. Image credit: Naomi Baker, Dennis Agyeman / AFP

Source: Getty Images

He also addressed widespread speculation linking José Mourinho with a sensational return to Madrid.

Will Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid?

While praising the former Real Madrid manager, Pérez made it clear that no formal contact has been made, as GOAL noted.

He explained that although Mourinho remains a respected figure, he has not been approached and no negotiations have taken place.

The president added that he is still carefully evaluating options before making any announcement.

Meanwhile, Pérez stated that he already has two preferred names in mind for the position but declined to reveal them publicly, stressing that discussions are still at an early stage.

Beyond managerial matters, the Real Madrid president also turned his attention to club politics, strongly criticising election rival Enrique Riquelme.

He accused opposing figures of attempting to destabilise the club and referenced past leadership periods as cautionary examples.

Pérez defended his own leadership, insisting his priority remains protecting Real Madrid’s stability and future direction while calling for trust from club members ahead of upcoming decisions.

Source: YEN.com.gh