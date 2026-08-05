Ghana's 2026 World Cup star Caleb Yirenkyi is closing in on a move to English Premier League side Coventry City

The 20-year-old's reported transfer would make him the most expensive player ever sold by a Scandinavian club

FC Nordsjælland's football director had signalled a summer sale was likely as far back as last year, saying Yirenkyi was ready for a top-five league

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Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi is on the verge of joining Premier League club Coventry City in a historic deal worth €27 million plus up to €3 million in performance-related bonuses.

The 20-year-old, who impressed for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently plays for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Caleb Yirenkyi is on the verge of securing a record-breaking transfer to Coventry City. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Only a medical and the signing of his long-term contract now stand between Yirenkyi and a move that could rewrite Scandinavian transfer history.

If completed, the deal would make Yirenkyi the most expensive player ever sold by a Scandinavian club.

He would surpass the previous record set by Nordsjaelland themselves when Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah joined Lyon in 2023 for a guaranteed €25 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Caleb Yirenkyi set for record Coventry transfer

Yirenkyi is reportedly attracted to Coventry because Frank Lampard's side can offer him a regular starting role and significant playing time.

That opportunity is understood to have been a major factor in his decision as he considers the next step in his career.

Nordsjaelland have developed a reputation for producing young African talent, with Patrick Dorgu, Mohammed Kudus and Nuamah among the club's notable graduates.

Football director Alexander Riget had already predicted that Yirenkyi could leave during the summer window. He told Tipsbladet, as quoted by Flashscore:

"Caleb has played a great many matches, and we have made plans so a summer sale is quite possible. He has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Superliga. He is incredibly mature.

"We agreed that he doesn't need an intermediate step at a Dutch club in the tier below the elite or at a team at the bottom of the Bundesliga. We believe he is ready to move directly to a top-five league."

Caleb Yirenkyi's match-winner against Panama played a crucial role in Ghana's qualification to the knockout phase of the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

Caleb Yirenkyi's rise after Ghana World Cup

The proposed transfer caps a remarkable rise for the midfielder, who has quickly become one of Scandinavian football's most highly rated young players.

Yirenkyi's performances at the 2026 World Cup further boosted his reputation. He scored the match-winning goal against Panama and played an important role as Ghana reached the knockout stage.

Watch Yirenkyi's goal vs Panama, as shared on YouTube:

Interest from clubs across Europe's major leagues reportedly increased after the tournament, but Coventry have now moved to secure his services.

For Yirenkyi, the transfer would represent a major leap from Denmark to the Premier League and another significant milestone in a career that has accelerated rapidly.

Caleb Yirenkyi wins unique Superliga honour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi was voted the Danish Superliga’s most admired player by supporters of rival clubs.

The 20-year-old FC Nordsjaelland star finished ahead of established names such as FC Midtjylland’s Philip Billing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh