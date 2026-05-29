Marcus Rashford Barcelona Transfer Reportedly Off as Manchester United Face Top Decision
- Barcelona have reportedly dropped their interest in Marcus Rashford as they look for alternatives elsewhere
- Rashford is now expected to return to Manchester United, where the club still prefers a permanent sale rather than reintegration
- The England star was reportedly only keen on a move to Barcelona, complicating exit plans for Manchester United
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Barcelona have reportedly stepped away from their pursuit of Marcus Rashford, with the Spanish giants now prioritising alternative attacking targets ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Manchester United forward had been hopeful of a permanent move to Camp Nou following a successful loan spell, with the La Liga champions previously holding an option worth around €30m (£26m) to sign him outright.
However, that plan now appears to have collapsed.
Barcelona prefers Anthony Gordon and Julian Alvarez
According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona have instead moved aggressively in the market, sealing a deal for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and preparing a major bid for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.
Alvarez is understood to have expressed a desire to leave and views Barcelona as his preferred destination.
Reports in Spain suggest that Gordon’s arrival fills the role initially considered for Rashford, while Alvarez is seen as the club’s priority forward signing following Robert Lewandowski’s expected departure.
If Barcelona complete the Alvarez deal, Marcus Rashford’s chances of returning to the club are said to be over.
The Manchester United winger is now expected to head back to Old Trafford, although his future there remains uncertain.
United are keen to sell him permanently, but finding a suitable buyer is proving difficult as Rashford is reportedly only interested in Barcelona.
A loan spell at Aston Villa remains an option, while Arsenal have also been loosely linked. Despite this, United’s preferred outcome is a permanent exit, though negotiations are complicated by the player’s preference to wait for Barcelona.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh