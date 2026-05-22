Morten Hjulmand has been targeted by José Mourinho for a move to Real Madrid amid strong transfer interest

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United were reported to have led the race for the midfielder’s signature

The 26-year-old midfield gem is currently injured, but Mourinho is said to be still interested

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José Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring Morten Hjulmand to Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The Sporting CP midfielder, currently sidelined through injury, has attracted growing attention across Europe following an impressive rise in Portugal.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning a move for Sporting CP's Morten Hjulmand if he takes charge of Real Madrid. Image credit: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Morten Hjulmand on Real Madrid's radar

Although he plays for Sporting CP, one of Benfica’s domestic rivals, his performances have made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in the market.

Earlier reports, featured by GiveMeSport, from Portugal suggested that Arsenal and Manchester United were leading the race for his signature.

The 26-year-old is said to have a £70 million release clause in his contract, although it has been claimed that an agreement could allow him to leave for around £35 million this summer.

Despite strong interest from Premier League sides, Jose Mourinho’s involvement could shift the balance in Real Madrid’s favour, potentially hijacking the transfer battle.

Source: YEN.com.gh