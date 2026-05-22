Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants Morten Hjulmand as Real Madrid Face Transfer Battle
- Morten Hjulmand has been targeted by José Mourinho for a move to Real Madrid amid strong transfer interest
- Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United were reported to have led the race for the midfielder’s signature
- The 26-year-old midfield gem is currently injured, but Mourinho is said to be still interested
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José Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring Morten Hjulmand to Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.
The Sporting CP midfielder, currently sidelined through injury, has attracted growing attention across Europe following an impressive rise in Portugal.
Morten Hjulmand on Real Madrid's radar
Although he plays for Sporting CP, one of Benfica’s domestic rivals, his performances have made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in the market.
Earlier reports, featured by GiveMeSport, from Portugal suggested that Arsenal and Manchester United were leading the race for his signature.
The 26-year-old is said to have a £70 million release clause in his contract, although it has been claimed that an agreement could allow him to leave for around £35 million this summer.
Despite strong interest from Premier League sides, Jose Mourinho’s involvement could shift the balance in Real Madrid’s favour, potentially hijacking the transfer battle.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh