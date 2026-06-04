The English FA are reportedly discussing how England players would approach a potential pre-match handshake with Thomas Partey at the World Cup

Partey has been named in Ghana’s World Cup squad despite facing multiple sexual offence charges, all of which he denies

The former Arsenal midfielder is expected to be available when Ghana face England in Group L on June 23

The English FA are reportedly considering their approach to a potential pre-match handshake involving Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of England’s World Cup group-stage meeting with Ghana.

Ghana are scheduled to face the England national football team in their second Group L fixture on Tuesday, June 23.

The match will take place at Boston Stadium, the tournament name for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The England FA are considering their stance over a pre-match handshake with Partey. Photo by Nick Potts.

Source: Getty Images

English FA discussing Partey handshake decision

According to reports from The Times, the FA intend to discuss how England players would handle a possible pre-match handshake with Partey.

It is customary for players in both starting line-ups to shake hands on the pitch before kick-off.

Partey could feature against England after being named in Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the tournament.

The development comes ahead of the midfielder standing trial at Southwark Crown Court in London on multiple sexual offence charges.

The 32-year-old was charged in July 2025 with five counts of sexual offences involving non-consensual encounter and one count of sexual assault.

He was subsequently charged with two additional counts of sexual offences involving non-consensual encounter in February this year.

Partey has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His trial had initially been scheduled to begin in November but could now be postponed until early 2027.

Speaking in February, Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, said:

“Thomas Partey continues to deny all charges against him. He has cooperated fully with the police throughout. Given that legal proceedings are ongoing, there will be no further comment.”

Thomas Partey is set to stand trial after being charged with seven counts of sexual offence charges and one count of sexual assault. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Partey included in Ghana’s World Cup squad

Partey, who now plays for Villarreal CF, spent five years with Arsenal FC before leaving the club last summer.

During his time at Arsenal, he played alongside England internationals Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Both players are expected to feature prominently for Thomas Tuchel's England side during the World Cup in North America.

Partey was included in Carlos Queiroz's final Ghana squad earlier this week.

Under the conditions of his bail, he is required to notify authorities of any plans to travel abroad.

United States federal law also requires him to declare relevant information when entering the country.

Ghana will be based in Rhode Island during the tournament, with their other Group L matches against Panama national football team and Croatia national football team taking place in Toronto and Philadelphia respectively.

Partey has earned 57 international caps for Ghana and started their international friendly against the Wales national football team on Tuesday.

The midfielder played the opening 45 minutes before being substituted as Ghana were held to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

Why Partey was booed by Wales fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey was booed by some Wales supporters during Ghana’s international friendly against the Welsh national team on Tuesday night, June 2.

Partey was handed a starting role in midfield alongside Elisha Owusu as Ghana looked to control the centre of the pitch at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh