Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly set to exchange vows at Funchal Cathedral

Despite having the means to choose a more extravagant venue, Ronaldo's decision is believed to be driven by his deep emotional connection

The reported wedding fulfils a long-held plan Ronaldo shared with Piers Morgan to marry Georgina after the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to marry Georgina Rodriguez in Funchal, Madeira, the city where the football superstar was born and raised.

The 41-year-old and Georgina are expected to exchange vows at Funchal Cathedral before moving to the five-star Savoy Palace hotel for their wedding reception.

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Decision to Hold His Wedding With Georgina Rodriguez in Madeira

Source: Getty Images

Inside Ronaldo's decision to hold wedding in Madeira

While the ceremony is expected to attract global attention, the decision to hold the event in Madeira is believed to be driven by something far more personal than luxury or fame.

For Ronaldo, the island represents the beginning of a remarkable journey. It is where he grew up before leaving home at just 11 years old to join Sporting Lisbon's academy and chase his football dreams.

Today, with an estimated net worth of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, Ronaldo's return to Madeira for such an important moment reflects a connection that has remained strong despite decades of global success.

Reports had earlier suggested that Ronaldo and Georgina could hold their wedding at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra, but those claims faded after the estate remained open to visitors on the reported date.

Funchal eventually emerged as the preferred destination, with the cathedral offering a symbolic setting for Ronaldo's biggest personal milestone.

The city has already honoured its most famous son with several tributes, including a bronze statue and a hotel carrying his name.

The wedding reception is expected to take place at Savoy Palace, where guests will celebrate after the church ceremony.

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Decision to Hold His Wedding With Georgina Rodriguez in Madeira

Source: Getty Images

Inside Ronaldo's relationship with Georgina

Ronaldo and Georgina first met in 2016 when the Spanish-Argentinian model worked at a Gucci store in Madrid. Their relationship grew steadily, and Ronaldo proposed last August.

The couple share daughters Alana and Bella, while they also welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo through surrogacy.

Ronaldo is also father to Cristiano Jr, from a previous relationship. Sadly, Bella's twin brother Angel passed away shortly after birth.

Speaking about his plans to marry Georgina, Ronaldo previously told Piers Morgan:

"I hope to arrive at my wedding with the champion's trophy. I'm going to marry her because I believe it's the right time. Not just because she's the mother of my children, but because she's the person I love most."

Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by eventual champions Spain ended Ronaldo's dream of lifting the trophy before his wedding, but it opened the door for the couple to finalise their plans.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh