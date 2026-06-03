Ghana will travel to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with four goalkeepers in its squad

Lawrence Ati Zigi is widely regarded as the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper, particularly after his outstanding performance against Wales

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama before facing stern tests against England and Croatia in Group L

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Ghana will head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an unusual twist – four goalkeepers in the travelling squad.

It is a rare move at this level, but one that reflects both caution and planning from head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The decision means Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi joins Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang in a department that has long lacked stability since the retirement of Richard Kingson.

Ghana is taking four goalkeepers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Ghana is taking 4 goalkeepers

Over the years, the Black Stars have rotated through several options without ever fully settling on a long-term answer.

From Adam Kwarasey to Fatawu Dauda, and now the current crop, consistency has been hard to find.

Watch highlights of Kwarasey's historic performance vs Brazil, as shared on X:

Queiroz, a former goalkeeper himself, appears determined not to leave anything to chance on football’s biggest stage.

The approach is rooted in both performance and protection. Ati-Zigi’s strong showing in the recent 1-1 draw with Wales reinforced his status as first choice after a composed display highlighted by two sharp, close-range saves in a difficult first half.

Watch one of Ati Zigi's superb saves vs Wales, as shared on X:

Benjamin Asare came on after the break and was rarely tested, while Joseph Anang remains a trusted backup option.

That still left room for Agbasi, whose inclusion is more about readiness than immediate selection, according to Flashscore.

Queiroz has made it clear that the goalkeeping role demands total reliability, especially in a tournament where one injury can reshape a team’s plans overnight.

He said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

“The goalkeeper department in a short tournament is very sensitive. When the World Cup starts, football stops. Nobody is training. If we need to replace a goalkeeper and call one who isn’t in good shape or ready to compete, it’s almost impossible. Keeping this fourth goalkeeper achieves two things.

"First, it’s part of our development programme for Ghanaian goalkeepers. He’s young with fantastic qualities. We have eyes on the future. Second, it sustains our training and covers us for an eventual replacement.

"If we’re forced to make that decision — which I hope doesn’t happen — he’s ready. He’s ready to compete, to perform. That’s the key: you have to be ready.

Solomon Agbasi will remain with the Black Stars team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as an emergency goalkeeper. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

FIFA backs 4th goalkeeper at WC

Beyond Ghana’s immediate setup, FIFA regulations also support this kind of planning.

Teams are allowed to replace a goalkeeper during the tournament in the case of serious injury or illness, even if the replacement was not originally named in the final squad.

In a 48-team World Cup with a tighter schedule and higher stakes, that flexibility could prove vital.

For Ghana, the message is simple: every detail matters, and no position is being left exposed.

Asare sends bold message ahead of WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare has sent a confident message to top international forwards, including Harry Kane.

The experienced goalkeeper insists he is ready for the challenge on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh