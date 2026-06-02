England’s squad numbers have reportedly emerged, suggesting a clear starting XI pattern, with the traditional 1–11 shirts

Marcus Rashford edged Anthony Gordon in the early selection race after being handed the iconic No. 11 shirt

Jude Bellingham’s No. 10 assignment underlined his central role, while Morgan Rogers faces an uphill battle for a starting place

England’s World Cup squad numbers have offered an early glimpse into what could be the preferred starting XI, with the allocation raising eyebrows for both Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers as selection battles begin to take shape.

The 26-man squad has now been assigned shirt numbers, and in a rather telling twist, the traditional 1–11 bracket appears to broadly align with a potential first-choice team.

England’s World Cup squad numbers hint at a likely starting XI, with Rashford, Gordon and Bellingham central to key selection debates. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

There are, however, a few notable quirks and selection teasers that suggest the final XI is far from settled.

England World Cup squad numbers emerge

According to Football365, Reece James has been handed the No. 24 shirt, although that should not be read as a lack of importance, with the Chelsea defender still widely expected to start at right-back if fully fit.

His ongoing injury concerns, however, continue to cast doubt over his guaranteed involvement.

Also, there had been speculation that Jude Bellingham might not automatically start, but his assignment to the iconic No. 10 shirt strongly signals his importance to the team’s attacking structure.

Full England squad numbers for World Cup

1. Jordan Pickford

2. Ezri Konsa

3. Nico O’Reilly

4. Declan Rice

5. John Stones

6. Marc Guehi

7. Bukayo Saka

8. Elliot Anderson

9. Harry Kane

10. Jude Bellingham

11. Marcus Rashford

12. Tino Livramento

13. Dean Henderson

14. Jordan Henderson

15. Dan Burn

16. Kobbie Mainoo

17. Morgan Rogers

18. Anthony Gordon

19. Ollie Watkins

20. Noni Madueke

21. Eberechi Eze

22. Ivan Toney

23. James Trafford

24. Reece James

25. Djed Spence

26. Jarrell Quansah

Source: YEN.com.gh