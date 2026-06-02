England World Cup Squad Numbers Hint at Strong Starting XI as Rashford and Gordon Battle Intensifies
- England’s squad numbers have reportedly emerged, suggesting a clear starting XI pattern, with the traditional 1–11 shirts
- Marcus Rashford edged Anthony Gordon in the early selection race after being handed the iconic No. 11 shirt
- Jude Bellingham’s No. 10 assignment underlined his central role, while Morgan Rogers faces an uphill battle for a starting place
England’s World Cup squad numbers have offered an early glimpse into what could be the preferred starting XI, with the allocation raising eyebrows for both Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers as selection battles begin to take shape.
The 26-man squad has now been assigned shirt numbers, and in a rather telling twist, the traditional 1–11 bracket appears to broadly align with a potential first-choice team.
There are, however, a few notable quirks and selection teasers that suggest the final XI is far from settled.
England World Cup squad numbers emerge
According to Football365, Reece James has been handed the No. 24 shirt, although that should not be read as a lack of importance, with the Chelsea defender still widely expected to start at right-back if fully fit.
His ongoing injury concerns, however, continue to cast doubt over his guaranteed involvement.
Also, there had been speculation that Jude Bellingham might not automatically start, but his assignment to the iconic No. 10 shirt strongly signals his importance to the team’s attacking structure.
Full England squad numbers for World Cup
1. Jordan Pickford
2. Ezri Konsa
3. Nico O’Reilly
4. Declan Rice
5. John Stones
6. Marc Guehi
7. Bukayo Saka
8. Elliot Anderson
9. Harry Kane
10. Jude Bellingham
11. Marcus Rashford
12. Tino Livramento
13. Dean Henderson
14. Jordan Henderson
15. Dan Burn
16. Kobbie Mainoo
17. Morgan Rogers
18. Anthony Gordon
19. Ollie Watkins
20. Noni Madueke
21. Eberechi Eze
22. Ivan Toney
23. James Trafford
24. Reece James
25. Djed Spence
26. Jarrell Quansah
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh