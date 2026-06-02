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England World Cup Squad Numbers Hint at Strong Starting XI as Rashford and Gordon Battle Intensifies
Football

England World Cup Squad Numbers Hint at Strong Starting XI as Rashford and Gordon Battle Intensifies

by  Gariba Raubil
2 min read
  • England’s squad numbers have reportedly emerged, suggesting a clear starting XI pattern, with the traditional 1–11 shirts
  • Marcus Rashford edged Anthony Gordon in the early selection race after being handed the iconic No. 11 shirt
  • Jude Bellingham’s No. 10 assignment underlined his central role, while Morgan Rogers faces an uphill battle for a starting place

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England’s World Cup squad numbers have offered an early glimpse into what could be the preferred starting XI, with the allocation raising eyebrows for both Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers as selection battles begin to take shape.

The 26-man squad has now been assigned shirt numbers, and in a rather telling twist, the traditional 1–11 bracket appears to broadly align with a potential first-choice team.

England World Cup squad, England squad numbers, World Cup 2026 England, Gareth Southgate England XI, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, England starting XI
England’s World Cup squad numbers hint at a likely starting XI, with Rashford, Gordon and Bellingham central to key selection debates. Image credit: UEFA
Source: Getty Images

There are, however, a few notable quirks and selection teasers that suggest the final XI is far from settled.

England World Cup squad numbers emerge

According to Football365, Reece James has been handed the No. 24 shirt, although that should not be read as a lack of importance, with the Chelsea defender still widely expected to start at right-back if fully fit.

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His ongoing injury concerns, however, continue to cast doubt over his guaranteed involvement.

Also, there had been speculation that Jude Bellingham might not automatically start, but his assignment to the iconic No. 10 shirt strongly signals his importance to the team’s attacking structure.

Full England squad numbers for World Cup

1. Jordan Pickford

2. Ezri Konsa

3. Nico O’Reilly

4. Declan Rice

5. John Stones

6. Marc Guehi

7. Bukayo Saka

8. Elliot Anderson

9. Harry Kane

10. Jude Bellingham

11. Marcus Rashford

12. Tino Livramento

13. Dean Henderson

14. Jordan Henderson

15. Dan Burn

16. Kobbie Mainoo

17. Morgan Rogers

18. Anthony Gordon

19. Ollie Watkins

20. Noni Madueke

21. Eberechi Eze

22. Ivan Toney

23. James Trafford

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24. Reece James

25. Djed Spence

26. Jarrell Quansah

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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World Cup
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