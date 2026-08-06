The University of Ghana Medical Centre issued a press release disputing claims made by comedian Michael Blackson about his late mother's care

UGMC confirmed Michael Blackson's 83-year-old mother was admitted at the facility from May 27 to July 16, 2026, when she passed away

The hospital also confirmed that an incident involving Blackson's sister and a staff member had been referred to law enforcement authorities

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The University of Ghana Medical Centre Ltd. (UGMC) has publicly pushed back against statements made by Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson regarding the treatment his mother received before her death at the facility.

UGMC responds to Michael Blackson’s claims over his mother’s death, saying the allegations are inaccurate. Image credit: Michael Blackson

Source: Twitter

In a press release, UGMC offered its condolences to Blackson and his family while firmly stating that certain claims the comedian made on social media were inaccurate and did not reflect the standard of care his mother received during her stay.

UGMC challenges Blackson's account

According to the hospital, Michael Blackson's mother, who was 83 years old, was referred to UGMC from another medical facility and remained under the centre's care from May 27 to July 16, 2026, the date of her passing.

UGMC stated that it takes patient and family feedback seriously and had reviewed the specific concerns raised.

However, it said it could not publicly discuss the details of her medical condition, treatment, or records, citing confidentiality obligations and respect for the privacy of the deceased and her family.

The hospital stressed that all clinical decisions are made by qualified medical professionals in line with established healthcare standards and with the patient's best interests as the guiding principle.

Incident involving Blackson's sister referred to authorities

UGMC's statement also addressed a separate matter involving Blackson's sister and a member of the hospital's staff. The centre confirmed the incident had been referred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities for further handling.

The hospital added that it remains open to engaging with the Blackson family privately through proper channels and is prepared to investigate any specific allegations of misconduct by its staff.

It also directed members of the public with concerns about their experience at the facility to reach out to its client services team.

Blackson had previously gone public with his grievances over his mother's medical care, triggering widespread online discussion about patient welfare, institutional accountability, and the obligations of healthcare providers in Ghana.

UGMC closed its statement by reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and quality healthcare delivery for all patients.

The Instagram post of the press release is below.

Michael Blackson cries out over mother's condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Renowned Ghanaian-American actor, comedian, and philanthropist Michael Blackson bared his deepest fears in a highly emotional public update.

Dropping a raw, unfiltered post on his official Instagram page on Friday morning, May 29, 2026, the Coming 2 America star shared that his mother is currently hooked to a hospital machine.

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Source: YEN.com.gh