UGMC Responds to Michael Blackson’s Claims Over Mother’s Death, Says Allegations Are Inaccurate
- The University of Ghana Medical Centre issued a press release disputing claims made by comedian Michael Blackson about his late mother's care
- UGMC confirmed Michael Blackson's 83-year-old mother was admitted at the facility from May 27 to July 16, 2026, when she passed away
- The hospital also confirmed that an incident involving Blackson's sister and a staff member had been referred to law enforcement authorities
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The University of Ghana Medical Centre Ltd. (UGMC) has publicly pushed back against statements made by Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson regarding the treatment his mother received before her death at the facility.
In a press release, UGMC offered its condolences to Blackson and his family while firmly stating that certain claims the comedian made on social media were inaccurate and did not reflect the standard of care his mother received during her stay.
UGMC challenges Blackson's account
According to the hospital, Michael Blackson's mother, who was 83 years old, was referred to UGMC from another medical facility and remained under the centre's care from May 27 to July 16, 2026, the date of her passing.
UGMC stated that it takes patient and family feedback seriously and had reviewed the specific concerns raised.
However, it said it could not publicly discuss the details of her medical condition, treatment, or records, citing confidentiality obligations and respect for the privacy of the deceased and her family.
The hospital stressed that all clinical decisions are made by qualified medical professionals in line with established healthcare standards and with the patient's best interests as the guiding principle.
Incident involving Blackson's sister referred to authorities
UGMC's statement also addressed a separate matter involving Blackson's sister and a member of the hospital's staff. The centre confirmed the incident had been referred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities for further handling.
The hospital added that it remains open to engaging with the Blackson family privately through proper channels and is prepared to investigate any specific allegations of misconduct by its staff.
It also directed members of the public with concerns about their experience at the facility to reach out to its client services team.
Blackson had previously gone public with his grievances over his mother's medical care, triggering widespread online discussion about patient welfare, institutional accountability, and the obligations of healthcare providers in Ghana.
UGMC closed its statement by reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and quality healthcare delivery for all patients.
The Instagram post of the press release is below.
Michael Blackson cries out over mother's condition
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Renowned Ghanaian-American actor, comedian, and philanthropist Michael Blackson bared his deepest fears in a highly emotional public update.
Dropping a raw, unfiltered post on his official Instagram page on Friday morning, May 29, 2026, the Coming 2 America star shared that his mother is currently hooked to a hospital machine.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh