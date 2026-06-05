FIFA has appointed 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 VAR officials for the expanded 2026 World Cup

Match officials are expected to earn substantial fees, with compensation increasing as they advance deeper into the tournament

Referees selected for knockout matches and the World Cup final receive the highest financial rewards

The financial rewards on offer reflect the enormous responsibility placed on football's top match officials.

FIFA has already selected 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With the tournament expanding to 48 teams and a record 104 matches, many fans are curious about how much the officials responsible for overseeing the games will earn.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, referees reportedly received a participation fee of around $70,000, in addition to payments for each match they officiated. Officials assigned to knockout-stage matches earned considerably more.

How Much Will Referees Earn at the 2026 World Cup?

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has suggested that FIFA's payment structure has remained largely unchanged since the 2018 World Cup.

According to Clattenburg, referees are generally compensated on a match-by-match basis.

"I think they've gone down the route of so much per match, but if you get the final it works out somewhere between $60,000 and $70,000," Clattenburg said on the Whistleblowers Podcast.

In addition to match fees, referees also receive daily allowances to cover expenses throughout their time at the tournament.

These allowances are paid on top of match-related earnings, making World Cup officiating one of the most financially rewarding assignments in football.

Although FIFA has not yet officially confirmed the figures for 2026, referees selected for multiple matches—particularly those in the knockout rounds—are expected to earn significantly more than officials who are not retained deeper into the competition.

Assistant Referees and VAR Officials Paid Differently

Assistant referees and VAR officials do not typically earn the same amount as the centre referee.

While FIFA does not publicly disclose a complete breakdown of payments for every officiating role, compensation has traditionally varied according to responsibilities.

The centre referee serves as the lead official on the pitch and has the final authority on match decisions, which is why they usually receive the highest level of compensation.

Assistant referees, who work along the touchlines and help with offsides and other decisions, are paid under a separate structure.

VAR officials, meanwhile, operate from the video review centre and focus entirely on reviewing incidents using technology.

The growing importance of VAR has also led to the creation of a specialist category of elite officials. FIFA's decision to appoint 30 dedicated video match officials for the 2026 World Cup highlights the increasing role of technology in modern football.

Referees assigned to the latter stages of the competition also receive higher payments.

According to Clattenburg, FIFA's compensation model rewards officials who progress further into the tournament.

Knockout-stage matches attract larger fees than group-stage fixtures, while the World Cup final remains the most lucrative assignment available.

Clattenburg stated that referees who reached the closing stages of major international tournaments could earn around €60,000 (approximately $68,000) overall, with additional bonuses attached to officiating the final itself.

Source: YEN.com.gh