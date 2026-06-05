FIFA will distribute a record $355 million to clubs during the 2026 World Cup cycle, nearly 70% more than in 2022

Clubs will now receive compensation for releasing players during World Cup qualifiers as well as the final tournament

Teams can still earn payments for players who are injured or never play a minute, provided they are officially included in a World Cup squad

Clubs around the world are set to receive record financial rewards linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At the heart of FIFA's Club Benefits Programme is a straightforward but highly significant formula: clubs are compensated based on the number of days their players spend on international duty.

According to FIFA, a total of $355 million will be distributed to clubs that release players for World Cup qualifiers and the final tournament, representing the largest payout in the programme's history.

The expanded compensation package marks a substantial increase from the $209 million distributed following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A major feature of the 2026 edition is that clubs will receive payments not only for players participating in the final tournament but also for those involved during the qualification process.

How FIFA's Club Benefits Programme Works

The Club Benefits Programme operates by allocating a fixed financial pool to clubs according to the number of days their players spend with national teams during the World Cup cycle.

This includes both preparation periods and participation in tournament matches.

FIFA divides the total compensation fund by the total number of "player-days" accumulated during the tournament, creating a standard daily value for each player.

That figure is then multiplied by the number of days a player spends away from his club, beginning with the official call-up and ending when his national team's participation concludes.

FIFA says the system is designed to fairly compensate clubs regardless of how much a player features on the pitch or how well he performs.

The model also extends beyond a player's current club.

Teams that helped develop or previously employed a player during the qualification cycle can also receive a share of the compensation, making it one of football's most inclusive redistribution systems.

What Has Changed for the 2026 World Cup?

For the 2026 World Cup cycle, FIFA has set aside a record $355 million for club compensation.

The fund is expected to generate a per-player daily payment of around $11,000, although the final amount will only be confirmed after the tournament based on total player-days.

For comparison, FIFA distributed approximately $209 million following the 2022 World Cup, with clubs earning around $10,950 per player per day.

Under the new agreement between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA), the biggest change is the inclusion of World Cup qualifiers in the compensation structure.

For the first time, clubs that release players for qualification matches will receive payments, even if those players do not ultimately participate in the final tournament.

This represents a major shift from previous editions, where compensation was linked exclusively to the World Cup itself.

The expanded model significantly increases the number of clubs eligible for payments and broadens financial support across the global football ecosystem.

FIFA officials have stated that the programme now recognises clubs for their contribution "from early development through to release for the most important games."

Clubs also remain eligible for compensation if a player is injured or does not feature during the tournament, provided he is officially named in a World Cup squad.

If a selected player is later replaced because of injury before the tournament begins, both the original player and the replacement may count toward compensation under FIFA regulations.

The only requirement is that the player is officially released by his club and joins his national team setup during the World Cup window.

FIFA says the increase in compensation reflects the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, the inclusion of qualification matches in the programme and the growing role clubs play in developing and releasing players for international football.

With the tournament generating higher revenues and featuring more teams and matches than ever before, FIFA's record $355 million payout aims to ensure clubs are rewarded accordingly.

Source: YEN.com.gh