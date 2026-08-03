Leon Bailey is closing in on a permanent transfer to Hull City after fresh optimism from the club's owner

Hull City switched focus to a permanent deal after Aston Villa rejected an initial loan proposal

British-Ghanaian intermediary Jock Mevlut Charlson says he helped initiate discussions after speaking with Bailey's father

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Leon Bailey is closing in on a permanent move from Aston Villa to Hull City after club owner Acun Ilıcalı confirmed the transfer is progressing towards completion.

The Jamaica international is expected to sign a long-term deal with the newly promoted Premier League side, although neither Hull City nor Aston Villa has officially announced an agreement.

Bailey remained in England after being left out of Villa's pre-season tour of Asia, further fuelling speculation that his five-year spell at Villa Park is nearing its end.

Leon Bailey's Hull City Transfer Nears Completion as Key Dealmaker Breaks Silence

Source: Getty Images

Hull Close In on Bailey Deal

Hull City have been in talks with Aston Villa throughout July after Bailey made it clear he wanted to continue playing in the Premier League.

The Tigers initially explored a loan move, but Villa preferred a permanent transfer, with reports valuing the winger at between £12 million and £20 million.

According to Sky Sports, Hull are edging closer to finalising the deal.

Bailey joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 for around £30 million and enjoyed his best campaign during the 2023/24 season, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists as Unai Emery's side qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Injuries later hampered his progress, while an unsuccessful loan spell at Roma limited his opportunities. He returned to Villa during the second half of last season but started only three Premier League matches.

His departure would further reshape Villa's attack after the arrival of Alejandro Garnacho, with the club also exploring another winger before the transfer window closes.

Jock Charlson Explains His Role in the Transfer

British-Ghanaian football intermediary Jock Mevlut Charlson, who has a Ghanaian father and Turkish mother, told YEN.com.gh he has played an active role in helping facilitate Bailey's proposed move to Hull City.

Charlson, who is bilingual in English and Turkish, revealed he has built a strong relationship with Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı and CEO Mustafa Yokes through his work with the club's recruitment team.

After speaking with Bailey's father, Charlson said he immediately contacted Hull City to explore the possibility of a deal.

"I have a very healthy relationship with Hull City Football Club, the owner Acun Ilıcalı and the CEO Mustafa Yokes. Anytime I spot a potential move, I'm swift on the phone to them to see what the possibility is.

"I have a lot of love for my Turkish community and will strive to deliver. After speaking to Leon Bailey's father, I immediately was on the phone to Hull City and now it looks like it may progress through to completion."

Charlson is currently studying with the London PFA to become a sporting director, describing the experience as an important step in developing the communication and leadership skills needed at the highest level of football.

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Source: YEN.com.gh