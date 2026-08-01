Yan Diomande is out of RB Leipzig's matchday squad for the friendly against SC Verl as transfer talks with Real Madrid continue

German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has now explained why Diomande has been omitted from Leipzig's match on August 1

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Diomande has been aware of a verbal agreement with Madrid since last weekend

Yan Diomande will not feature for RB Leipzig in Saturday's pre-season friendly against SC Verl as the Bundesliga club looks to safeguard his proposed transfer to Real Madrid.

The Ivorian winger has been left out of the matchday squad while negotiations between the two clubs continue.

Yan Diomande will miss RB Leipzig vs SC Verl on August 1, 2026, amid Real Madrid transfer talks. Photo by Stacy Revere.

Source: Getty Images

Although no agreement has been reached, the move remains alive, with this weekend expected to prove decisive in determining the 22-year-old's future.

Leipzig is due to travel to Austria for their pre-season training camp on August 1, but Diomande is focused solely on sealing a switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Why Diomande will miss Leipzig vs Verl match

German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports that Leipzig intentionally omitted the winger from the squad to avoid any unnecessary risks while transfer talks continue.

The club had originally planned to include Diomande in the travelling party for Austria, but the player has reportedly made it clear that he does not intend to take part in full group training if he is forced to join the camp.

Instead, he is waiting for the two clubs to finalise an agreement.

Additionally, Fabrizio Romano also disclosed that Diomande has already reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid and is simply awaiting Leipzig's approval before travelling to Spain for his medical and contract signing.

Real Madrid continue ambitious summer rebuild

Madrid have enjoyed a busy transfer window as José Mourinho reshapes his squad ahead of the new season.

The Spanish giants have already completed deals for Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espí from Levante.

Bringing in Diomande would further strengthen their attacking options, particularly with uncertainty still surrounding Vinicius Junior's contract situation.

Yan Diomande is expected to beef up Real Madrid's attack amid the uncertainty surrounding Vinicius. Photo by Daniela Porcelli and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Reports also suggest club president Florentino Pérez has approved a move for Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Rodri, underlining Madrid's determination to reinforce key areas before the transfer window closes.

For now, all eyes remain on Leipzig's response, with the coming days expected to determine whether Diomande's long-awaited move to the Spanish capital finally becomes a reality.

Vinícius sends clear message amid Arsenal interest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinícius Jr has no intention of leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer, despite interest from Arsenal, as he wants the Spanish giants to receive a transfer fee.

The development comes after Chelsea hijacked Arsenal's move for Morgan Rogers, forcing the Premier League champions to explore other attacking options.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh