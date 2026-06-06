Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has made a remarkable promise should Ghana go on to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 34-year-old was instrumental during the qualification campaign, leading the team in goal contributions

Ayew is also on course to become Ghana’s oldest player to feature at a World Cup, surpassing the record previously held by Denis Odoi

Jordan Ayew has outlined the lengths he would go if Ghana were to achieve the unthinkable and win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Leicester City forward, who was instrumental in Ghana's qualification campaign, admitted he would mark such a historic achievement with a permanent tribute on his body, underlining just how much the trophy would mean to him and the nation.

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew plans to get a tattoo should Ghana go on and win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photos by Warren Little and Steve Russell.

Source: Getty Images

Ayew makes tattoo vow ahead of WC

While tattoos are not particularly common in Ghanaian culture, Ayew has never hidden his love for body art.

Over the years, the 34-year-old has adorned his body with images and names of loved ones, as well as designs that hold deep personal significance.

Interestingly, one part of his body remains untouched. According to the Black Stars skipper, his back is still free of any tattoos.

However, that could change if Ghana defies the odds and lifts football's most coveted trophy in North America next year.

"If Ghana wins the World Cup, I'll tattoo it on my back," he said on the Beyond the Whistle Podcast.

Watch Ayew's tattoo vow, as shared on X:

The statement highlights the magnitude of what such a triumph would represent for Ayew, who is preparing for his third FIFA World Cup appearance.

Having dedicated much of his career to the national team, the veteran attacker clearly sees a potential World Cup victory as the ultimate achievement in Ghanaian football history.

Ayew's contribution to Ghana's WC qualification

Meanwhile, Ayew heads to the World Cup as Ghana's most prolific player after registering 14 goal contributions – seven goals and seven assists – in just 10 qualifying matches.

According to data from FBREF, his tally was the joint-highest among African players during the qualifiers, matching Algeria's Mohammed Amoura and surpassing stars such as Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Jordan Ayew remains central to Ghana's World Cup ambitions despite enduring a difficult club campaign with Leicester City. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

When Ghana face Panama in Toronto on June 17, the Black Stars captain will join an exclusive group of players to have represented the nation at three FIFA World Cups, alongside Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan and his elder brother, André Ayew.

Beyond the numbers, his leadership, experience and consistency continue to make him one of the most influential figures in the dressing room.

While Ghana arrived in North America without several key players, including Mohammed Kudus and some first-choice defenders, the encouraging draw against Wales has given supporters renewed optimism.

Whether Carlos Queiroz can inspire a memorable World Cup run remains uncertain, but if the Black Stars somehow conquer the world, Ayew has already made it clear how he intends to celebrate.

Supercomputer predicts Ghana's World Cup chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s chances of making history at the 2026 World Cup have been rated low by a supercomputer simulation.

The Black Stars are also in poor form, going six games without a win, and face a tough Group L against England, Croatia and Panama.

Source: YEN.com.gh