Former referee Darren Cann believes Ghana should have received a penalty for Ezri Konsa’s challenge

England’s attack struggled as captain Harry Kane had limited involvement in the goalless draw at Boston

The result raises fresh questions about England’s consistency and squad depth ahead of the next round

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Former referee Darren Cann has delivered his verdict on a controversial moment in England’s goalless World Cup draw against Ghana, claiming the Three Lions may have been fortunate to avoid conceding a late penalty.

Cann, who officiated in the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League during his refereeing career, analysed an incident involving Ezri Konsa, who appeared to bring down a Ghana attacker inside the penalty area.

Former referee Darren Cann believes Ghana should have received a penalty for Ezri Konsa’s challenge on Prince Adu during their World Cup match on July 23, 2026. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

After the final whistle at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026, much of the discussion focused on England’s disappointing attacking performance.

The draw was a huge contrast to their opening Group L match, where Harry Kane and his attacking teammates produced a brilliant display in a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

However, England’s failure to win their second match continued a worrying trend, with the Three Lions now unable to secure victory in their second fixture at four consecutive major tournaments.

Kane, who was allegedly cursed by a Ghanaian witch doctor, struggled to influence the game and recorded just three touches inside Ghana’s penalty area, while England also lost control of the midfield battle.

Some supporters directed criticism towards Jude Bellingham, who was unable to replicate his impact from the opening match.

Despite the attacking frustrations, Cann believes more attention should have been placed on the possibility that Thomas Tuchel’s side escaped with a point despite a major late scare.

According to Express Sports, a VAR review was not recommended at the time, but analysts later focused on a moment where Ghana appeared to have a strong claim for a penalty.

Why Ghana deserved penalty against England

As Prince Kwabena Adu moved towards Jordan Pickford’s goal, Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa appeared to jump with both feet before making a dangerous challenge in an attempt to stop the attack.

Watch Konsa's challenge on Adu below, as shared on X:

Speaking on BBC Sport, Cann stated that England were fortunate the decision went their way but insisted the incident should have been reviewed.

“We had our hearts in our mouths when we saw Ezri Konsa make that challenge. As an England fan, I’m absolutely delighted it wasn’t given. But I have to be honest, this should have been referred to the referee.

“Konsa makes no contact at all with the ball; he brings down his opponent. He’s airborne, he’s out of control, he makes contact with the attacker and no contact with the ball. For me, this is a penalty kick.

Cann also explained why VAR officials often stick with the referee’s original decision unless there is a clear mistake.

“In this tournament, most of the time, they’ve gone with the on-field decision. In general, they’ll stick with the on-field decision unless it’s clearly, clearly wrong,” he added.

England struggle against resolute Ghana

The conditions in Boston may have affected the game, but England’s performance raised fresh questions about whether they are ready to challenge for World Cup glory.

After concerns were raised about the defence following the Croatia match, the draw against Ghana highlighted issues in attack.

The Three Lions struggled to create notable chances, and Tuchel’s substitutes failed to provide the impact needed to change the outcome.

Benjamin Asare stars in Ghana's hard-fought draw with England at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026. Photo by Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

The result showed that despite their strong opening performance, England remain a work in progress early in the tournament.

Their final group match against Panama now becomes an opportunity to find the right balance.

England are heavy favourites to beat their opponents and finish top of Group L, but the Ghana performance has shown they cannot afford to underestimate anyone.

Why Benjamin Asare wore a different kit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare turned in a commanding display as Ghana held England in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture.

However, it was not only his performance between the posts that caught the attention of fans, as he was spotted with a different kit from the rest of the team.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh