Callum Hudson-Odoi has predicted the outcome of the Ghana vs England World Cup encounter

The Nottingham Forest winger explains why the match will be special due to his Ghanaian and English connections.

Hudson-Odoi’s chance to represent Ghana at the tournament ended after a season-ending injury

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Nottingham Forest star Callum Hudson-Odoi has given his prediction for the highly anticipated Ghana vs England World Cup clash.

The winger had been moving closer to switching allegiance to Ghana after renewed interest from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Callum Hudson Odoi predicts Ghana vs England World Cup clash

Source: Getty Images

However, a season-ending quadriceps injury has ended any realistic possibility of the 25-year-old representing the Black Stars at football’s biggest tournament this summer.

Born to Ghanaian parents, Hudson-Odoi has always been eligible to play for Ghana, but his international journey took a different direction early in his career.

The forward came through England’s youth system and went on to make three senior appearances for the Three Lions, with his last cap coming in November 2019, according to Givemesport.

With just hours remaining before Ghana and England meet at the World Cup, Hudson-Odoi was asked to predict the outcome of the match.

Speaking on Nottingham Forest TV, he said:

“Definitely, it’s going to be an exciting game. Me being born here, I have family from both countries, England family and Ghanaian family, so it will be a special game.”

When pushed to choose a winner, Hudson-Odoi backed neither side and predicted a draw.

“It’s a draw. Yeah, a draw,” he added.

England vs Ghana: Match preview

The clash between England and Ghana stands out as one of the most eagerly anticipated group-stage encounters at the 2026 World Cup.

While the two nations share deep historical ties, they have met only once on the football pitch – a friendly at the iconic Wembley Stadium in 2011.

On that occasion, England appeared destined for victory after Andy Carroll's opener, only for Asamoah Gyan to produce a brilliant solo effort deep into stoppage time to salvage a draw for the Black Stars, according to the BBC.

Watch highlights of the match, as shared on YouTube:

Fifteen years on, the stakes are considerably higher. With both teams having won their opening Group L matches, the showdown on June 23 could prove decisive in determining who finishes top of the group and gains a potentially favourable route into the knockout stages.

History backs Ghana to upset England

Despite Shearer's forecast, Ghana will arrive in Foxborough believing they can upset the odds.

The Black Stars have produced some of the World Cup's most memorable upsets, including their famous victory over Czechia in 2006 when the Europeans arrived at the tournament ranked second in the world by FIFA.

Watch how Ghana beat Czechia in 2006, as shared on YouTube:

Again, the four-time African champions are unbeaten in all their second group matches at the World Cup (2 wins, 2 draws).

Meanwhile, Carlos Queiroz's side have received encouraging news, with Thomas Partey expected to return after missing the Panama fixture because of entry issues in Canada.

However, concerns remain over first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who is reportedly battling a groin injury.

Watch Ati-Zigi's fitness update, as shared on X:

The June 23 showdown will carry extra significance as it marks the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations.

Their only previous senior encounter came in March 2011, when Ghana held England to a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium, per ESPN.

According to Ghanafa.org, on that occasion, Asamoah Gyan stunned the home crowd with a brilliant late solo effort.

Shearer backs England to beat Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Shearer is backing England to beat Ghana comfortably in their World Cup Group L showdown.

The former Three Lions striker believes England's convincing win over Croatia and the strength of their squad give them the edge heading into the contest.

Source: YEN.com.gh