Antoine Semenyo was heavily involved in all three of Manchester City's goals during their pre-season win over K-League All Stars on August 5

The Ghana winger produced a cheeky backheel assist for Tijjani Reijnders and his deflected shot led to a third City goal in the first half

Semenyo's bright start to pre-season follows a productive first five months at City, where he won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup

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Antoine Semenyo produced a dazzling 45-minute display as Manchester City beat the K-League Stars 3-1 on August 5, with the Ghanaian winger involved in all three goals during an impressive first half.

The 26-year-old made his presence felt from the opening whistle, combining direct running with clever movement as City continued their preparations for the new season.

City opened the scoring after Semenyo linked up with Tijjani Reijnders on the flank. The Dutch midfielder then released Rayan Ait-Nouri, who calmly finished the move to give City the lead.

Antoine Semenyo produces an incredible assist in Manchester City's 3-1 win against K-League Stars on August 5, 2026. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's audacious backheel assist

The K-League All Stars responded through Dae-Won Kim, but Semenyo quickly helped City regain control.

The Ghana international produced the moment of the match when he cleverly flicked the ball backwards with his heel to set up Reijnders, who finished to restore City's advantage.

Watch Semenyo's audacious assist, as shared on X:

Semenyo then played another key role in the third goal. His effort from outside the box was saved by goalkeeper Bum-Keun Song, but Divin Mubama reacted quickest to the rebound and made it 3-1.

The performance continues a promising pre-season for Semenyo under Enzo Maresca.

He also registered an assist in City's previous friendly against Inter Milan, which ended 1-1 before City lost on penalties.

Antoine Semenyo tipped to have a great 2026/27 campaign after an impressive pre-season. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's impressive stats at Manchester City

Semenyo joined City from AFC Bournemouth in January and quickly became an important attacking option.

According to Transfermarkt, he scored the decisive goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, lifted the Carabao Cup and finished his first five months at the club with seven goals and one assist in 17 Premier League appearances.

He had also scored 10 goals for Bournemouth before completing his move to Manchester.

City will face Atletico Madrid on August 9 in their final pre-season fixture before competitive action begins against Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 16.

Their Premier League campaign then starts a week later at home to Bournemouth, giving Semenyo an early reunion with his former club.

Antoine Semenyo praises Enzo Maresca

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo praised Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca after making his first pre-season appearance under the Italian.

The Ghanaian forward spoke highly of his experience working with the new manager ahead of the new campaign.

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Source: YEN.com.gh