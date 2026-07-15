Spain legend Iker Casillas called out England for their defensive approach after they lost 2-1 to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-final

England led through Anthony Gordon before Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored to complete the comeback

The defeat means the Three Lions will face France in a third-place playoff after losing their third semi-final in World Cup history

England's dream of ending their 60-year wait for a World Cup title came to a painful end after Argentina fought back to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory in the 2026 semi-finals.

The defeat sparked fierce criticism from fans and football figures, with former Spain captain Iker Casillas delivering one of the strongest verdicts on the Three Lions' performance.

The 2010 World Cup-winning goalkeeper accused England of becoming overly defensive after taking the lead, arguing that their cautious approach ultimately handed Argentina the initiative.

World Cup 2026: Iker Casillas Delivers Brutal Verdict on England After Argentina Defeat

Source: Getty Images

Casillas criticises England after Argentina's comeback

In a post on X, Casillas suggested England invited pressure by retreating into their own half after opening the scoring.

According to the Spanish legend, the Three Lions scored and then chose to sit back, describing the approach as "cowardly".

He added that England stopped leaving their own penalty area, allowing Argentina to dominate the closing stages and making the comeback almost inevitable.

Below is Casillas' assessment on England's game approach, as shared on X:

His assessment echoed the views of many supporters, who also questioned Thomas Tuchel's tactical decisions.

@hotpumba wrote:

"This elimination is ALL, ALL the fault of England's TT; you can't defend a little goal against Argentina for more than 35 min."

@OmarOrtez305 added:

"Against Mexico, they had the altitude as an excuse. But against Norway, today it's ridiculous. You can't pretend to be world champion by sitting back for 30 minutes."

@JosCatal4 was equally critical of the England boss:

"Thomas Tuchel is the most incompetent thing I've seen in years! I don't know why he has such a big name!"

Argentina punish England's late collapse

England looked on course for the final when Anthony Gordon converted Morgan Rogers' cross in the 55th minute.

Instead of pushing for another goal, however, Tuchel's side gradually retreated and allowed Argentina to dictate possession.

The defending champions finally found a breakthrough in the 85th minute when Lionel Messi teed up Enzo Fernández, whose long-range strike brought the scores level.

Deep into stoppage time, Messi turned provider once again, delivering a pinpoint cross for Lautaro Martínez to complete a remarkable turnaround and send Argentina into another World Cup final.

The result condemned England to a third World Cup semi-final exit and extended their long wait for global glory, which dates back to their triumph in 1966.

The Three Lions will now face France in the third-place playoff, while Argentina prepare for a blockbuster final against Spain with the chance to successfully defend their World Cup crown.

Yamal predicts Spain vs Argentina final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal hopes Spain will face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Spain secured their place in the showpiece with a 2-0 victory over France, keeping their dream of a second World Cup title alive.

Source: YEN.com.gh