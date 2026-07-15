Kylian Mbappé admitted France were too sloppy technically and failed to execute their high-press game plan against Spain

Les Bleus fell to La Roja in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on July 14, with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro

Mbappé and his teammates will now have to settle on the third-place playoff contest against the losers of the England vs Argentina tie

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Kylian Mbappé has admitted France fell short both tactically and technically after their 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup on July 14.

The Real Madrid star acknowledged that his side failed to execute their game plan, allowing Spain to dictate proceedings and deservedly book a place in the final.

Kylian Mbappé explains why France lost to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final contest in Texas. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé, one of France's standout performers throughout the tournament, endured a frustrating evening.

According to FIFA statistics, the 27-year-old managed three shots but failed to seriously test goalkeeper Unai Simón, who had conceded only one goal before the semi-final.

Mbappé explains why France lost to Spain

Spain seized control when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal inside the area. Pedro Porro added a second after the break to seal a comfortable victory for La Roja.

Despite several substitutions, France never looked capable of mounting a comeback.

Reflecting on the defeat, Mbappé pointed to his side's inability to disrupt Spain's midfield as the biggest factor behind the result. He said, as quoted by ESPN:

"We were three against two in midfield, and against Spain, that's hard."

"Fabian [Ruiz] and Rodri had plenty of time to play. There was a lack of communication from the press. I think we should have done man-to-man press and force them to run with us."

The France captain admitted Spain controlled the match exactly as they intended.

"We didn't play the game we wanted, technically or tactically," he added.

"When you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don't win. Spain respected their game plan and what the team usually does. They like to control the ball and the tempo.

"Our plan was to press them high so they could not install their rhythm. Because they are better than us at controlling a game. We didn't manage to do it. We were too sloppy technically. We could not hurt them when we could have."

France turn attention to third-place playoff

Mbappé also highlighted France's poor use of possession as another decisive weakness.

"Even when we recovered the ball, our first touches were not good enough. That gives a defeat. It is a huge disappointment. But if we are objective, we didn't put all the ingredients to go to the final.

The loss ended France's bid to reach a third consecutive World Cup final after appearances in 2018 and 2022.

Instead, Les Bleus must now shift their focus to the third-place playoff, while Spain prepares for the July 19 final with hopes of lifting another world title.

Mbappé breaks 44-year World Cup record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé broke a 44-year-old World Cup record during France's semi-final win over Morocco.

The France captain became the youngest player to reach 20 World Cup appearances, surpassing Poland legend Władysław Żmuda.

Source: YEN.com.gh